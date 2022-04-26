Magnolia High senior Seth Edwards has signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders next season.
Edwards, a pitcher for the MHS baseball team, amassed many impressive statistics and honors during his career with the Panthers. During the 2021 season, Edwards had a record of 5-3 with a 1.53 ERA. He struck out 73 batters in 62 innings pitched.
Edwards also earned All-Conference and All-State honors and was named to the All-State Tournament team.
This season, Edwards had a .404 batting average with 13 RBIs. He also had .600 on base percentage. Edwards earned a 5-2 record on the mound in 38 innings pitched. His ERA was 2.19 with 60 strikeouts.
Head coach Bobby Beeson said that, "Seth is a kid with a whole lot of character. He is committed to not only baseball, but also to high academic standards."
Beeson also said that, "he never waivers under pressure and we can count on him when we need him on the mound."
Edwards is the son of Sheryl and Steve Edwards.