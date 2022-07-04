Two Columbia Christian School students took part in the final 2022 in-person national-level tournament for the National Archery in the Schools Program.
The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville brought together 2,300 archers from 31 states competing in the Open Championship Tournament in both Bullseye and the NASP IBO 3-D Challenge competition.
In the bullseye competition, Victoria Allison had a score of 275 with 11 tens. She ranked 118 out of 393 high school girls, 33 out of 103 11th grade girls, and 199 out of 1,104 girls overall.
In the IBO 3D championship, Allison scored 281 with 18 tens. She was 25 out of 152 high school girls, 6 out of 33 11th grade girls, and 46 out of 551 overall girls.
Sam Williams had a score of 253, including 4 tens. He was 138 out of 175 high school boys, 40 out of 53 9th grade boys, and 312 out of 587 overall boys.
This year’s Open Championship event included a bullseye competition with 2,202 archers from 31 states demonstrating their archery skills shooting at an 80 cm bullseye target face.
NASP awarded 15 scholarships of $500 to randomly selected student archers at the end of each flight throughout the entire bullseye competition. At the beginning of the awards ceremony, a scholarship shoot-off was also held featuring the top 5 overall male and female bullseye archers. These top student archers qualified in the combined results of the Western and Eastern National Tournament.
The winners of each gender took home: 1st place $5,000, 2nd place $4,000, 3rd place $3,000, 4th place $2,000, and 5th place $1,000; all qualifiers were guaranteed $1,000.