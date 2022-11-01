Columbia Christian School’s archery team competed in its first tournament of the season on Saturday, October 22 at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.
Here are the results for the CCS archers:
Bullseye Division
High School
Victoria Allison, 1st place, 20 bullseyes
Middle School
Nora Smith, 6 bullseyes
Jaxson Rushton, 5 bullseyes
Elementary
Laila Hooker, 1st place and 4 bullseyes
Josie Boothe, 3rd place and 3 bullseyes
Violet Yu, 4th place and 2 bullseyes
Peyton Warr, 5th place and 5 bullseyes
Jackson Martin, 2nd place and 2 bullseyes
Ava Hunter, 1 bullseye
Alexis Hines, 1 bullseye
3D Competition
High School
Victoria Allison, 1st place
Elementary
Jackson Martin, 1st place, elementary team 1st place in bullseye
Columbia Christian archery team members, front left to right, Jake Newton, Violet Yu, Ava Hunter, Josie Boothe. Back row, Jackson Martin, Peyton Warr, Ashlyn Fullenwider, Laila Hooker, Alexis Hines.
Jackson Martin achieved first place in elementary archery.
Jaxson Rushton and Nora Smith led Columbia Christian’s middle school archery team.
Victoria Allison won first place in the high school and 3D archery competitions.