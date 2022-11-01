Columbia Christian School’s archery team competed in its first tournament of the season on Saturday, October 22 at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

Here are the results for the CCS archers:

Bullseye Division

High School

Victoria Allison, 1st place, 20 bullseyes

Middle School

Nora Smith, 6 bullseyes

Jaxson Rushton, 5 bullseyes

Elementary

Laila Hooker, 1st place and 4 bullseyes

Josie Boothe, 3rd place and 3 bullseyes

Violet Yu, 4th place and 2 bullseyes

Peyton Warr, 5th place and 5 bullseyes

Jackson Martin, 2nd place and 2 bullseyes

Ava Hunter, 1 bullseye

Alexis Hines, 1 bullseye

3D Competition

High School

Victoria Allison, 1st place

Elementary

Jackson Martin, 1st place, elementary team 1st place in bullseye

1

Columbia Christian archery team members, front left to right, Jake Newton, Violet Yu, Ava Hunter, Josie Boothe. Back row, Jackson Martin, Peyton Warr, Ashlyn Fullenwider, Laila Hooker, Alexis Hines.

#2

Jackson Martin achieved first place in elementary archery.

#3

Jaxson Rushton and Nora Smith led Columbia Christian’s middle school archery team.

#4

Victoria Allison won first place in the high school and 3D archery competitions.

