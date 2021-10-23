Class 5A-South football standings after Friday’s game. Magnolia had a bye week.
The current Class 5A-South standings:
Team Class 5A-South Overall
Camden Fairview 5-0 8-1
Magnolia 3-1 3-5
Lakeside 3-2 4-4
Hot Springs 2-1 4-3
Hope 1-3 1-7
De Queen 0-3 1-6
Arkansas 0-4 1-6
Friday games
Camden Fairview 42, Hope 27
Hot Springs 20, Arkansas High 13
Hot Springs Lakeside 48, De Queen 0
Magnolia, bye
Next week’s games
De Queen at Magnolia
Hope at Arkansas High
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview
Hot Springs Lakeside, bye