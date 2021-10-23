Magnolia

Magnolia had a bye week in football, but remains in a strong position to earn a No. 2-seed and a home berth in the Class 5A football playoffs with games remaining against De Queen and Hope.

 Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Class 5A-South football standings after Friday’s game. Magnolia had a bye week.

The current Class 5A-South standings:

Team                            Class 5A-South      Overall

Camden Fairview            5-0                       8-1

Magnolia                        3-1                       3-5

Lakeside                        3-2                       4-4

Hot Springs                    2-1                       4-3

Hope                             1-3                       1-7

De Queen                       0-3                      1-6

Arkansas                        0-4                      1-6

Friday games

Camden Fairview 42, Hope 27

Hot Springs 20, Arkansas High 13

Hot Springs Lakeside 48, De Queen 0

Magnolia, bye

Next week’s games

De Queen at Magnolia

Hope at Arkansas High

Hot Springs at Camden Fairview

Hot Springs Lakeside, bye

