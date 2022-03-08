People planning to attend the Magnolia Panthers-Blytheville Chickasaws Class 4A boys’ state basketball championship may buy tickets online starting Thursday.
The Magnolia-Blytheville game will be at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Tickets for the Class 5A and Class 6A championships go on sale Wednesday. Finals in those classifications will be held Thursday.
Class 1A and 2A finals will be on Friday.
Class 3A and 4A finals will be on Saturday.
Tickets are sold by session, with each size classification constituting a session. The arena will be cleared out between each session.
Basketball finals tickets are $8 for general admission, plus a service charge.
All tickets for the state championships are sold online. No paper tickets will be sold at the gate. People must show digital tickets at the gate. Printed tickets will not be accepted.
AAA passes will be accepted as long as the venue has not reached capacity in presold tickets or actual attendance. A ticket is required for ages 5 and up.
Consult the schedule below.
Thursday, March 10
Session 1 doors open, 10 a.m.
Unified Game for disabled, 10:30 a.m.
Game 1: 5A Girls, Greenwood versus Jonesboro, noon.
Game 2: 5A Boys, Marion versus Jonesboro, 1:45 p.m.
Session 2 doors open, 5 p.m.
Game 3: 6A Girls, North Little Rock versus Northside, 6 p.m.
Game 4: 6A Boys, Bentonville versus North Little Rock, 7:45 p.m.
Friday March 11:
Session 3 doors open, 10 a.m.
Unified Game for disabled, 10:30 a.m.
Game 5: 1A Girls, Mammoth Spring versus Norfork, noon
Game 6: 1A Boys, County Line versus Bradley, 1:45 p.m.
Session 4 doors open. 5 p.m.
Game 7: 2A Girls, Melbourne versus Bigelow, 6 p.m.
Game 8: 2A Boys, Lavaca versus Magnet Cove, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday March 12
Session 5 doors open, 10:30 a.m.
Game 9: 3A Girls, Bergman versus Lamar, 11:30 a.m.
Game 10: 3A Boys, Osceola versus Dumas, 1:15 p.m.
Session 6 doors open, 5 p.m.
Game 11: 4A Girls, Nashville versus Farmington, 6 p.m.
Game 12: 4A Boys, Magnolia versus Blytheville, 7:45 p.m.