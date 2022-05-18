Two Magnolia High School basketball players – Janayi Baker and Adrian Walker -- will move forward to play at two-year colleges in Arkansas.
Janayi Baker recently signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for National Park College in Hot Springs. During her senior season for the Lady Panthers, she led the team in assists with five per game, while averaging six points per game. Baker was also a 4A Region 8 all-conference selection this season. Baker will play for the NPC Nighthawks this upcoming fall semester.
The Nighthawks women's basketball team competes as a Division II program within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 2.
Magnolia senior guard Adrian Walker recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the SAU Tech Rockets.
During his senior season with the MHS Panthers, Walker averaged 10.1 points per game, had a 3-point field goal average of 40%, and shot 72%
from the free throw line. He was also named 4A Region 8 all-conference two times in his career. Walker played on teams that won three conference championships, three regional championships, two state championships and had a career record of 78-1.
He will play for the SAU Tech Rockets next fall semester. SAU Tech plays in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 2 Division II.