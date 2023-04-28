Nevada High School basketball coach Bobby Mullins has been named the new head basketball coach for the El Dorado Wildcats.
Mullins has been head coach in Rosston for 21 years.
Throughout his time at NHS, Coach Mullins and his teams have garnered many accomplishments, including:
State Champions - 2020
State Runner-Up - 2008, 2019
Final Four - 2012, 2017, 2021
Coach of The Year - 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Educator of The Year - 2008, 2012, 2022
Member of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association and the AEA/NEA
Aside from his vast coaching experience, Coach Mullins also brings a great deal of discipline and dedication to the program through his 22 years of military service in the United States Army Reserves. He understands the concepts of hard work and determination.
ESD Athletic Director Phillip Lansdell said, “We are very excited to welcome Coach Mullins to our program. He brings many years of experience and success with him. Not only is he a good coach but is also a man of high character and morals.”
Originally from Mount Holly, Coach Mullins attended Southern Arkansas University, where he graduated with three separate degrees (1989 BA in general studies; 1994 BA in accounting; 2015 MS in kinesiology). He and his wife Linda have three grown children, Fredrica, Janeice, and Briana, and six grandchildren. Mullins is also the superintendent of his church’s Sunday School, and a Mason.
Coach Mullins said he and his wife are thrilled about this new opportunity, “I am eternally grateful to the El Dorado School District for granting me this opportunity to become the head boys’ basketball coach. My family and I are excited about this next chapter, and we know that where our God guides, He will also provide.”