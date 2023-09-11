Volleyball

Taylor junior high volleyball team members, front left to right, Teagan Whitlock, Carsyn Langley, Kady Johnson, Chloe Smith, Kendall Hamlin, Trystan Westfall, Emilee Glass, Carsyn Grant, Kallie McHenry, Macy Downs, Sadie Pickard, Kelly Warlick. Back, Coach Mandy Davenport, Presley Click, Scarlett Boyett, Adley Buford, Karlie Keith, Ana Wilson, Mia Adams, Tatum Aycock, Aspen Harris, Ava Sharpe, Jada Goodgion, Keira Collier, M.J. Miller, Katelyn Downs, Coach Courtney McHenry.

Taylor defeated Columbia Christian 2-0 during the weekend in the CCS Junior High Volleyball Tournament championship game.

