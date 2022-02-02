Archers

Columbia Christian archery team members include, front left to right, Aria Wisely, Josie Boothe, Ashlyn Fullenwider, Will Tucker. Back, Jaxson Rushton, Izzy Mustafa, Peyton Warr, Victoria Allison, Sam Williams.

The Columbia Christian archery team competed in its 2nd tournament of the year on Saturday, January 22, at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

Bullseye Division

High School

Victoria Allison, 1st place with 19 bullseyes

Sam Williams, 8 bullseyes

Middle School

Izzy Mustafa, 5th place

Jaxson Rushton, 5th place with 6 bullseyes

Elementary

Peyton Warr, 1st place with 4 bullseyes

Jon David Baker, 2nd place with 4 bullseyes

Josie Boothe, 3rd place with 1 bullseye

Ashlyn Fullenwider, 5th place

Will Tucker and Aria Wisely, 1 bullseye

3D Competition

High School

Victoria Allison, 2nd place

Elementary

Jon David Baker, 2nd place

