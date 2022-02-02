The Columbia Christian archery team competed in its 2nd tournament of the year on Saturday, January 22, at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.
Bullseye Division
High School
Victoria Allison, 1st place with 19 bullseyes
Sam Williams, 8 bullseyes
Middle School
Izzy Mustafa, 5th place
Jaxson Rushton, 5th place with 6 bullseyes
Elementary
Peyton Warr, 1st place with 4 bullseyes
Jon David Baker, 2nd place with 4 bullseyes
Josie Boothe, 3rd place with 1 bullseye
Ashlyn Fullenwider, 5th place
Will Tucker and Aria Wisely, 1 bullseye
3D Competition
High School
Victoria Allison, 2nd place
Elementary
Jon David Baker, 2nd place