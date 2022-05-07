Magnolia High School placed second in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the Arkansas Class 4A Track and Field Championship, held Tuesday in Harrison.
The Magnolia girls earned 58 points to finish behind Valley View and its 68 points among 31 teams. Janiya Harris won the state championship in the shot put, and her teammates in the event accounted for 21 of Magnolia’s points.
The Magnolia boys earned 64 points, well behind Pea Ridge and its 105 points, but leaving behind third-place De Queen and its 45 points in the 30-team field. Garrion Curry won the 110-meter hurdle event, and Magnolia also picked up wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
MAGNOLIA GIRLS FINALS
400 meters – Kaniyah Smith, 1:11.08, 14th.
800 meters – Sophie Ellington, 2:45.22, 11th. Khadija Karim, 2:51.91, 16th. Kate Slaton-Bunner, 2:53.51, 17th.
1,600 meters – Lauren Wilson, 6:09.79, 13th. Khadija Karim, 6:29.83, 16th.
3,200 meters – Lauren Wilson, 14:03.17, 15th. Zy’Keria Johnson, 14:51.10, 16th.
300-meter hurdles – Jakaya Lewis, 52.62. 9th.
4x100-meter relay – 53.75, 4th.
4x200-meter relay – 1:53.25, 2nd.
4x400-meter relay – 4:38.82, 11th.
4x800-meter relay – 11:04.73, 4th.
High jump – Satiya Rone, 5-0, 3rd.
Pole vault – Jaylee Wilkerson, 8-0, 10th.
Long jump – Janayi Baker, 14-8.25, 10th. Kishaliya Doss, 14-4.5, 12th.
Triple jump – Janayi Baker, 34-6.75, 5th. Kishaliya Doss, 32-11, 9th. Satiya Rone, 32-0, 13th.
Shot put – Janiya Harris, 37-8.75, 1st. La’Mazia Thomas, 34-5.25, 4th. Bracelynn Glover, 34-4.25, 5th. Latasia Thomas, 33-4, 7th. Denezzjah Robinson, 30-9, 11th.
Discus – Geonni Fielstra, 97-6, 4th. Kaligha Fielstra, 95-3, 6th.
CLICK HERE to see complete girls’ results.
MAGNOLIA BOYS FINALS
100 meters – Garrion Curry, 11.39, 6th.
200 meters – Deraylen Williams, 23.75, 6th. Dario Sargent, 24.07, 8th.
400 meters – Lemuel Martin, 53.28, 8th.
800 meters – Darrell Jones, 2:13.17, 11th. Seth McKamie, 2:20.39, 17th.
1,600 meters – Hunter Miller, 5:04.98, 12th. Zachary Lout, 14th, 5:14.75.
3,200 meters – Boyd Jackson, 12:03.48, 17th.
110-meter hurdles – Garrion Curry, 15.18, 1st. Jacob Hebert, 16.24, 5th.
300-meter hurdles – Jacob Hebert, 44.80, 10th.
4x100 relay – 43.69, 1st.
4x200 relay – 1:31.87, 1st.
4x400 relay – 3:50.01, 10th.
4x800 relay – 8:58.49, 4th.
Long jump – Malvin Cross, 20-6, 5th.
Triple jump – Malvin Cross, 42-0, 2nd.
Shot put – Jaden Cole, 44-10.2, 4th.
CLICK HERE to see complete boys’ results.