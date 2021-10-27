The Maranatha Baptist Christian School Eagles of El Dorado recently participated in two pre-season senior high tournaments in basketball and volleyball.
The Eagles traveled to Malvern October 14-15 for the Arkansas Christian School Association (ACSA) Senior Pre-Season tournament. The Lady Eagles volleyball team finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, with Natalie Burns being named to the All-Tournament team.
The Eagles basketball team went undefeated in tournament play, finishing as pre-season state champions. Braxton Griffin was named to the All-Tournament team and Dolton Weido was named tournament MVP.
The following week, October 21-23, the Eagles traveled to Lebanon, MO for the senior high fall invitational to compete with teams from four states.
The Eagles basketball team once again went undefeated in tournament play and was crowned tournament champions. Jag Mullinax and Dolton Weido were named to the All-Tournament team and Dolton Weido was named tournament MVP.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles kick off regular season junior high and senior high play on November 5. The volleyball team is coached by J.D. Weido and Stefanie Weido; the basketball team is coached by Joe Weido and Josh Weido.
Maranatha Baptist Christian School is a ministry of Bible Baptist Church, led by Pastor J.D. Weido.
