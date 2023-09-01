Columbia Christian defeated Lafayette County on Thursday in volleyball.
The Lady Crusaders varsity swept the Lady Cougars in three games, 25-6, 25-11, 25-10.
Freshman Katy Goodheart led the team with 9 aces, followed by Adley Walker with 5, Emily Fields with 3, Liahna Dennis with 2, Sydney Edwards with 2, AnnaKate Martin with 2, Ester Tial with 2, and Brooke Hanson and Trinity Milam with one each.
Libero Sydney Edwards recorded 11 digs.
Hitters Katy Goodheart, Adley Walker, Heidi Rowe, Emily Fields, Liahna Dennis, and Trinity Milam each recorded at least one kill in the match.
The CCS junior varsity won in 3 games, 19-25, 25-7, 15-4. Eighth grader Lorelai Martin served 14 aces, 7th graders Emory Walker, Anna Waller and Laila Hogan each had 3 aces. Aria Wisely and Kamdyn Keith each had one ace.
Columbia Christian will take on Victory next Thursday at home. The peewee teams will play at 3:30 p.m. followed by the junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.