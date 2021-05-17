Taylor will contend for the Arkansas Class 1A softball title after ripping through their state tournament last week at Izard County.
Taylor (23-4) will play Sacred Heart of Morrilton (19-8) at a time to be announced.
The Lady Tigers were a perfect 10-0 in the Class 1A-8 conference.
In the Region 4 Tournament at Ouachita, Taylor beat Blevins and Ouachita by identical 16-8 scores, and overcame Emerson 3-2 last Saturday.
In the Class A Tournament at Izard County, Taylor beat Hillcrest 11-1, defeated Mount Vernon-Enola 5-4, and blanked Wonderview 8-0.
Sacred Heart (15-5) reached the state finals by beating Jasper 17-0, Emerson 11-5 and Scranton 8-6.
Emerson’s season ended with an 8-5 record.