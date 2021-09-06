Standings in South Arkansas high school football conferences.
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 5A-South conference.
Team Conference Overall
Hot Springs 0-0 1-1
Camden Fairview 0-0 1-1
Magnolia 0-0 0-2
Hot Springs Lakeside 0-0 0-2
Texarkana 0-0 0-1
De Queen 0-0 0-2
Hope 0-0 0-2
Week 1 scores
Arkadelphia 43, Hot Springs 27
Ashdown 42, De Queen 0
Crossett 15, Magnolia 3
El Dorado 40, Camden Fairview 36
Nashville 35, Hope 21
Sheridan 24, Hot Springs Lakeside 7
Arkansas (Texarkana) v. Texas (Texarkana) cancelled.
Week 2 games
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Dollarway at Texarkana
Hamburg at Camden Fairview
Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.
Little Rock Christian at Magnolia
Mena at Hot Springs
Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Watson Chapel at Hot Springs Lakeside
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 6A-East conference.
Team Conference Overall
Pine Bluff 0-0 1-0
El Dorado 0-0 1-0
Sylvan Hills 0-0 1-1
Sheridan 0-0 1-1
Jonesboro 0-0 1-1
Marion 0-0 1-1
West Memphis 0-0 1-2
Searcy 0-0 0-2
Week 1 scores
El Dorado 40, Camden Fairview 36
Little Rock Christian 38, Searcy 20
Sheridan 24, Hot Springs Lakeside 7
Week 2 games
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Batesville at Searcy
Deer Creek at West Memphis
El Dorado at Cabot
Little Rock Robinson at Marion
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 3A-Region 5 conference
Team Conference Overall
Prescott 0-0 2-0
Centerpoint 0-0 2-0
Bismarck 0-0 1-0
Horatio 0-0 1-0
Genoa Central 0-0 1-1
Glen Rose 0-0 0-1
Fouke 0-0 0-1
Jessieville 0-0 0-1
Week 1 scores
Bismarck 31, Magnet Cove 13
Centerpoint 35, Murfreesboro 14
Horatio 25, Dierks 21
Prescott 50, Gurdon 7
Week 2 games
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Mount Ida at Jessieville
St. Croix Central at Prescott
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 3A-Region 6 conference.
Team Conference Overall
Harmony Grove 0-0 1-0
Dollarway 0-0 1-0
McGehee 0-0 1-0
Rison 0-0 1-1
Smackover 0-0 1-1
Drew Central 0-0 0-1
Barton 0-0 0-1
Lake Village Lakeside 0-0 0-2
Week 1 scores
Clarendon 34, Barton 22
Junction City 20, Smackover 0
McGehee 47, DeWitt 22
Poyen 28, Drew Central 8
Week 2 games
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Barton at Des Arc
Dollarway at Texarkana
England at Rison
Smackover at Hampton
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 2A-Region 7 conference.
Team Conference Overall
Dierks 0-0 0-2
Murfreesboro 0-0 0-2
Foreman 0-0 0-2
Lafayette County 0-0 0-2
Mineral Springs 0-0 0-0
Week 1 scores
Horatio 25, Dierks 21
Genoa Central 50, Foreman 20
Centerpoint 35, Murfreesboro 14
Week 2 games
All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
Fouke at Mineral Springs
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Foreman at Westville
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 2A-Region 8 conference.
Team Conference Overall
Fordyce 0-0 1-0
Junction City 0-0 1-1
Parkers Chapel 0-0 0-1
Bearden 0-0 0-1
Hampton 0-0 0-1
Week 1 scores
Junction City 20, Smackover 0
Week 2 games
Smackover at Hampton
Bearden at Gurdon
Harmony Grove at Fordyce
Lakeside at Junction City
Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas 8-man Class 1A/2A South
(8-man football is new to Arkansas in 2021. There are multiple by-weeks in the schedule.)
Team Conference Overall
Strong 1-0 1-0
Spring Hill 0-1 0-1
Hermitage 0-1 0-2
Cutter-Morning Star 0-0 0-2
KIPP-Helena 0-0 0-0
Marvell 0-0 0-0
Mountain Pine 0-0 1-1
Woodlawn 0-0 1-0
Week 1 scores
Little Rock Hall 62, Cutter-Morning Star 8
Mountain Pine 64, Marshall 24
Strong 54, Hermitage 0
Woodlawn 40, Rose Bud 26
Week 2 games
Cutter-Morning Star at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Marvell at Mountain Pine