Standings in South Arkansas high school football conferences.

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 5A-South conference.

Team                               Conference      Overall

Hot Springs                       0-0                  1-1

Camden Fairview               0-0                  1-1

Magnolia                           0-0                  0-2

Hot Springs Lakeside          0-0                  0-2

Texarkana                         0-0                  0-1

De Queen                          0-0                  0-2

Hope                                 0-0                  0-2

Week 1 scores 

Arkadelphia 43, Hot Springs 27

Ashdown 42, De Queen 0

Crossett 15, Magnolia 3

El Dorado 40, Camden Fairview 36

Nashville 35, Hope 21

Sheridan 24, Hot Springs Lakeside 7

Arkansas (Texarkana) v. Texas (Texarkana) cancelled.

Week 2 games

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Dollarway at Texarkana

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christian at Magnolia

Mena at Hot Springs

Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Hot Springs Lakeside

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 6A-East conference.

Team                               Conference      Overall

Pine Bluff                          0-0                   1-0

El Dorado                          0-0                   1-0

Sylvan Hills                        0-0                  1-1

Sheridan                            0-0                  1-1

Jonesboro                          0-0                  1-1

Marion                               0-0                  1-1

West Memphis                    0-0                  1-2

Searcy                               0-0                  0-2

Week 1 scores

El Dorado 40, Camden Fairview 36

Little Rock Christian 38, Searcy 20

Sheridan 24, Hot Springs Lakeside 7

Week 2 games

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Batesville at Searcy

Deer Creek at West Memphis

El Dorado at Cabot

Little Rock Robinson at Marion

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 3A-Region 5 conference

Team                              Conference      Overall

Prescott                           0-0                   2-0

Centerpoint                      0-0                   2-0

Bismarck                          0-0                   1-0

Horatio                             0-0                   1-0

Genoa Central                   0-0                   1-1

Glen Rose                         0-0                   0-1

Fouke                               0-0                   0-1

Jessieville                         0-0                   0-1

Week 1 scores

Bismarck 31, Magnet Cove 13

Centerpoint 35, Murfreesboro 14

Horatio 25, Dierks 21

Prescott 50, Gurdon 7

Week 2 games

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Mount Ida at Jessieville

St. Croix Central at Prescott

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 3A-Region 6 conference.

Team                               Conference      Overall

Harmony Grove                 0-0                   1-0

Dollarway                          0-0                   1-0

McGehee                           0-0                   1-0

Rison                                0-0                   1-1

Smackover                        0-0                   1-1

Drew Central                     0-0                   0-1

Barton                              0-0                   0-1

Lake Village Lakeside         0-0                   0-2

Week 1 scores

Clarendon 34, Barton 22

Junction City 20, Smackover 0

McGehee 47, DeWitt 22

Poyen 28, Drew Central 8

Week 2 games

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Barton at Des Arc

Dollarway at Texarkana

England at Rison

Smackover at Hampton

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 2A-Region 7 conference.

Team                               Conference      Overall

Dierks                               0-0                   0-2

Murfreesboro                     0-0                   0-2

Foreman                            0-0                   0-2

Lafayette County                0-0                   0-2

Mineral Springs                  0-0                   0-0

Week 1 scores

Horatio 25, Dierks 21

Genoa Central 50, Foreman 20

Centerpoint 35, Murfreesboro 14

Week 2 games

All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

Fouke at Mineral Springs

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Foreman at Westville

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas Class 2A-Region 8 conference.

Team                               Conference      Overall

Fordyce                            0-0                   1-0

Junction City                     0-0                   1-1

Parkers Chapel                  0-0                   0-1

Bearden                           0-0                    0-1

Hampton                          0-0                    0-1

Week 1 scores

Junction City 20, Smackover 0

Week 2 games

Smackover at Hampton

Bearden at Gurdon

Harmony Grove at Fordyce

Lakeside at Junction City

Football standings through Week 1 in the Arkansas 8-man Class 1A/2A South

(8-man football is new to Arkansas in 2021. There are multiple by-weeks in the schedule.)

Team                              Conference     Overall

Strong                             1-0                  1-0

Spring Hill                        0-1                  0-1

Hermitage                        0-1                  0-2

Cutter-Morning Star          0-0                  0-2

KIPP-Helena                     0-0                  0-0

Marvell                            0-0                   0-0

Mountain Pine                  0-0                   1-1

Woodlawn                        0-0                   1-0

Week 1 scores

Little Rock Hall 62, Cutter-Morning Star 8

Mountain Pine 64, Marshall 24

Strong 54, Hermitage 0

Woodlawn 40, Rose Bud 26

Week 2 games

Cutter-Morning Star at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Marvell at Mountain Pine

