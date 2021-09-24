Magnolia swept away its four non-conference losses Friday night with a commanding 53-24 win against Arkansas High of TexARKana.
The Panthers (1-4, 1-0) will face a big test next Friday when they host Hot Springs Lakeside (2-3, 0-1), a 38-33 loser to Camden Fairview.
In the only other Class 5A-South game Friday night, Hope (1-4, 1-0) beat De Queen (1-4, 0-1) 46-14. With the loss to Magnolia, Arkansas fell to 1-3, 0-1 in conference. Hot Springs had a bye week.
The game began badly for Magnolia as it was attempting to overcome last week’s 50-30 loss against El Dorado.
After Magnolia fumbled away the opening kickoff at its own 25, the Panthers defense with some help from penalties pushed back the Razorbacks.
Arkansas scored with a 45-yard field goal by Christian Stewart with 9:54 left in the first quarter.
Magnolia was forced to punt but Jay Todd Baker put the ball inside the Arkansas 1. Arkansas then had to punt from deep in its territory.
The Panthers gained 33 yards on a Garrion Curry run.
Quarterback Dalen Blanchard found open Jacob Hebert down the middle for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
The extra point kick hit the ground and Baker basically booted a watermelon over the crossbar for the PAT and a 7-3 Magnolia lead.
Kemarion Burton recovered the kickoff that hit an Arkansas player for a Magnolia first down at the Arkansas 33.
Garrion Curry spun and twisted his way along the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown with 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Baker’s kick was good for a 14-3 Magnolia lead.
Arkansas responded with a 36-yard touchdown run by Marjaevion Cummings. Stewart kicked the PAT. The Razorbacks Travion Nash was ejected for a penalty on the touchdown.
Magnolia’s Kendrick Carey ran 33 yards to the Arkansas 5, and a penalty cut that distance in half. Deraylen Williams scored on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter. Baker’s kick was good for a 21-10 Magnolia lead.
Garrion Curry picked up his second touchdown in spectacular fashion with 6:15 left in the second quarter. He took a pitch from Blanchard around the left, outran some tacklers and cut back inside for a sprint to the goal line. The PAT was bobbled but Magnolia still led 27-10 at the half.
Arkansas got the second half kickoff but had to punt.
Magnolia put together a scoring drive helped by a 33-yard Kendrick Carey run. Deraylen Williams scored on a 15-yard run with 4:04 left in the third quarter. The PAT failed for a 33-10 Magnolia lead.
Arkansas scored quickly on a 75-yard pass. Layton Lammers threw to Kahim Webster, who took down a tipped ball and ran for the end zone. The Stewart PAT was good.
Colby Garland returned the kickoff 57 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Blanchard. He rushed around left tackle for the score and a 40-17 lead after Baker’s kick with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
Hebert intercepted a Lammers pass and made a big return to the Arkansas 21. He drew a face mask penalty as the play ended, which gave Magnolia a first down at the Razorbacks 11. Deraylen Williams scored on the next play with an 11-yard run. Baker’s PAT was good at the 1:54 mark and a 47-17 lead.
Arkansas answered with a 52-yard pass that Lammers threw to Luke Paxton down the left sideline.
Magnolia’s Devin Dunn ended the third quarter, returning the kickoff into Arkansas territory. A penalty brought the ball back to the Magnolia 13. But it was just Magnolia’s kind of night.
Kendrick Carey took a handoff and sprinted toward the right pylon for a 41-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The PAT was blocked as Magnolia led 53-24.
Magnolia made a great defensive stand when Dedarius Jones sacked Lammers on fourth down and goal at the Panthers 8. The 7-yard loss returned the ball to Magnolia at its 15.
Magnolia ran out the clock.