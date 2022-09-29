Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Activities Association announce the addition of the Centennial Bank State Volleyball Championships presented by Everett Buick GMC to the AR PBS Sports lineup.
The 2022 6A-2A high school volleyball championship games will be broadcast live statewide Saturday, October 29, beginning at 11 a.m. from Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Games will be available to watch online the week following the finals at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app.
“Our partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association has allowed families and fans statewide to see their hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season – possibly the biggest games of their young lives,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said. “In addition to football, basketball, baseball and softball, we are excited to add volleyball to our annual lineup in the month of October.
“As the nation recently marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we feel this is an important step in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of girls and women in interscholastic sports. We are proud to bring Arkansas communities together around the sport of volleyball.”
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel.
“We are excited to be able to add volleyball to the list of championships we televise on Arkansas PBS,” AAA executive director Lance Taylor said. “Volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in our state and those young women and coaches deserve to have their talents broadcasted as much as anyone. We also have to say thank you to Everett Buick GMC and Arkansas PBS for getting together and making this happen.”