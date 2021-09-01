Magnolia High football fans are reminded that they can purchase tickets to the Panthers’ first home football game online.
CLICK HERE for the link to Ticketleap.
Magnolia (0-1) hosts the Crossett Eagles in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 6:12 am
