Six touchdowns by senior running back Kendrick Carey led Magnolia in a 61-35 win Friday, setting up a showdown next Friday at Camden Fairview.
Magnolia is now 2-4, but 2-0 in Class 5A-South. Camden Fairview is the only other 2-0 team after a 33-0 win Friday against Arkansas High – a team Magnolia beat 53-24 last week.
In the only other conference game, Hot Springs beat Hope 37-20.
A win against Camden Fairview (5-1 overall) would place Magnolia in a strong position to take the conference title with remaining games against Hot Springs, Hope and De Queen. If Magnolia runs the table after a loss to Camden Fairview, it would likely draw a No. 2 seed and a home berth in the Class 5A playoffs.
On Friday, the Panthers and the Rams battled the weather as well as each other. magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.23 inches of rain on Friday, and Don Hubbard Field continued to be soaked with a light rain well into the third quarter.
Lakeside scored on the game’s opening drive. Jordan Mills threw a 49-yard pass to Brock Garner with 10:57 left in the first quarter. Andrew Degrasse kicked the extra point.
The Rams got the ball back on a Panthers fumble, recovered by Jacob Bishop. Lakeside had to punt and Magnolia started a 52-yard scoring drive.
Quarterback Dalen Blanchard provided the spark for the drive with a 7-yard run that converted a fourth down from the Lakeside 39, and a 23-yard run to the Lakeside 10.
Deraylen Williams rushed for 7 yards, then scored on a 3-yard run followed by J. Todd Baker’s extra point, tying the game at 7-7 with 7:48 left in the first quarter.
Magnolia took the lead on its next drive when Carey scored his first touchdown, taking a pitch from Blanchard down the right sideline for a 27-yard touchdown with 11:57 to go in the second quarter.
Lakeside’s Garner answered with a 16-yard reception from Mills to tie the game with 11:14 left in the second quarter.
Magnolia took the lead for good on a nine-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Carey taking another pitch from Blanchard down the right side from 16 yards out. Baker’s kick was wide left as Magnolia led 20-14.
Devin Dunn intercepted a Lakeside pass as Magnolia regained possession. Blanchard threw a 31-yard strike to Garrion Curry but the apparent touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty. But runs of 11 yards by Carey and 25 yards by Curry put Magnolia back into scoring position. Carey ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 2:56 left in the second quarter.
Lakeside mounted a strong drive, aided by a 33-yard pass from Mills to Jeremiah McIntosh, setting up a first and goal-to-go at the Magnolia 9. Mills thew incomplete. Lakeside’s next pass was broken up by Devin Dunn. Jacob Hebert tackled Braylen Russell for no gain. On fourth down, Magnolia’s Kadarious Williams broke up a pass in the end zone that gave the Panthers possession.
Magnolia ran out the clock on the first half and a 26-14 lead.
Magnolia could do nothing with the second half kickoff but got the ball back on a fumble deep in its territory. Deraylen Williams scored on an 88-yard run with 7:50 left in the third quarter, giving Magnolia a 33-14 lead.
Lakeside’s Mills completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kyler Wolf with 6:18 left in the third.
Magnolia’s Seth Edwards recovered an onside kick that led to a 39-yard Curry touchdown run with 5:23 left in the third, and a 40-21 Magnolia lead after Baker’s PAT.
Lakeside went four and out on its next possession. Magnolia’s Deraylen Williams had a big play on the Panthers next drive, making a spectacular spin move around a defender on the way to a 35-yard gain. This set up a 32-yard touchdown run down the left sideline by Garrion Curry with 2:29 left in the third quarter. Baker gave Magnolia a 47-21 lead.
The Rams Mills passed a 37-yard touchdown to Chase Cross with 1:24 left in the third.
Magnolia scored on its first play after Lakeside’s kickoff. Curry ran 66 yards down the right sideline for his final touchdown of the night with 1:14 left in the third. Magnolia led 54-28.
Lakeside drove from its 20 to the Magnolia 16 when, on fourth and 15 at the Magnolia 16, Kamarion Burton tackled Mills at the Magnolia 9.
Eight plays later, Amari Roach rushed up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. Baker hit the PAT as Magnolia led 61-28.
Lakeside managed one final touchdown on 19-yard run by Zane Garrett. Degrasse’s kick made the final 61-35.
The current Class 5A-South standings:
Team Class 5A-South Overall
Camden Fairview 2-0 5-1
Magnolia 2-0 2-4
Hot Springs 1-0 3-2
Hope 1-1 1-5
De Queen 0-1 1-4
Arkansas 0-2 1-4
Lakeside 0-2 1-4
This week’s games
De Queen at Hot Springs
Lakeside at Arkansas
Magnolia at Camden Fairview
Hope, bye