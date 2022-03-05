The fields are set for the quarter-final rounds of the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament today and Sunday at Panther Arena.
The hosts and the only undefeated team in the tournament, the 26-0 Magnolia Panthers, drew the tournament’s top seed. They play their first game in the tournament at 8:30 p.m. tonight against the Joe T. Robinson Senators (17-12). If the Panthers win, they advance to the state semi-final against either Mills or Shiloh Christian at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
State championship games will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs next week.
Two girls and two boys teams advanced on Friday into the quarter-finals with wins. In girls action, Wynne beat Harrison 44-36, and Prairie Grove upended Star City 48-36. In boys play, Joe T. Robinson defeated Harrison 70-66. In the tournament’s only overtime game, Berryville overcame Arkadelphia, 55-52.
Today’s girls quarter-final games:
Pulaski Academy (23-8) versus Gentry (29-6), 4 p.m.
Nashville (31-2) versus Wynne (24-7), 7 p.m.
Sunday’s girls quarter-final games:
Farmington (31-1) versus Magnolia (23-5), 4 p.m.
Highland (18-7) versus Prairie Grove (18-13), 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE to see the girls bracket.
Today’s boys quarter-finals games:
Mills University (21-7) versus Shiloh Christian (12-20), 5:30 p.m.
Magnolia (26-0) versus Joe T. Robinson (17-12), 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s boys quarter-finals:
Farmington (30-1) versus Blytheville (26-7), 5:30 p.m.
Forrest City (15-7) versus Berryville (26-7), 8:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE to see the boys bracket.
Tickets must be purchased online through the GoFan app. Student tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $6. GoFan adds a $1.30 fee to each ticket.