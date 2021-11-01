Magnolia High School senior basketball star Derrian Ford will formally sign his NCAA national letter of intent at a ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 14.
The event will take place at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center, 1473 E. Greene in Magnolia.
The 6-4 Ford has already committed to signing with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He will enter the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2022.
Ford is ranked as the 55th best high school player in the nation. Ford was the 2021 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, and MVP of the 2019 and 2020 Class 4A State Championship Tournaments.
The public is invited to the event. A reception will follow.