The Magnolia Lady Panthers set a high mark for future teams to match on Sunday, reaching the quarter-finals of the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament before falling 59-44 to top-seed Farmington.
Under first-year head coach Shanae Williams, the Lady Panthers were unbeaten in Class 4A-8 and compiled a record of 23-6 overall.
Magnolia seniors Janayi Baker, Kelcy Lamkin, Be’aunca Willis, Bracelynn Glover, Satiya Rone, Latasia Thomas and Lamazia Thomas dressed out for the final time in a Panthers uniform.
The tournament’s final four games are today as teams vie for the right to play in their respective Class 4A championship games on Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
In Magnolia, it’s a school holiday. Classes will dismiss at noon in time for the 2:30 p.m. tilt between undefeated Magnolia (27-0) and the defending state champions, the Mills University Studies Comets (22-7).
In the other boys game at 7 p.m., the Blytheville Chickasaws (27-7) play the Berryville Bobcats (27-7). Blytheville advanced with a 49-42 win against Farmington, while Berryville beat Forrest City 63-49.
The girls’ bracket features the Pulaski Academy Bruins (24-8) and the Nashville Scrappers (32-2) at 1 p.m. The Farmington Cardinals (32-1) play Prairie Grove (19-13) at 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday afternoon, Farmington’s Megan Hernandez scored off the opening tip. But Magnolia sophomore Kishaliya Doss made a nice feed to Bracelynn Glover under the basket, and she scored.
Janayl Baker got a steal for Magnolia and put the Panthers up 4-2. Farmington’s Carson Dillard scored but Glover answered with a basket. At 6-4, it was Magnolia’s final lead. Farmington went on an 8-point run until baskets by Satiya Rone and Farmington’s Peyton Denham closed out the first quarter with a 15-8 Farmington lead.
Glover opened the second quarter with a bucket for Magnolia, but Farmington cam back with another 8-point run – a trey by Dillard, and a trey and a bucket by Reese Shirey.
Baker scored a basket and Lamkin got a three-pointer before the end of the half, but Farmington led 28-15.
Magnolia managed to keep the situation from getting worse in the third quarter, as both squads scored 17 points. Early in the third, the Panthers pulled to within 9 points thanks to baskets by Glover and Baker and 2- and 3-point buckets from Rone.
With the number of fouls increasing, both teams started making more trips to the line. Farmington was 4-of-7 at the line during the third quarter, but Magnolia 4-of-9. Rone and Willis put in the free throws for Magnolia.
The third quarter ended with a 45-32 Farmington lead.
A three by Willis closed the gap to 45-35 but Magnolia could get no closer.
Lamkin scored two from the line, and Glover added a foul shot and a basked to close out her scoring, which led Magnolia with 13 points.
Rone scored 11 points for Magnolia. Baker had 8, Lamkin and Willis had 5 each. Doss was the only non-senior to score, with 2.
Carson Dillard and Peyton Denham had 17 points each to lead Farmington. Shirey had 7.