Magnolia High dominated both divisions of the Class 4A Region 8 Conference Track and Field Meet, held Thursday at Camden Fairview High School.

The Magnolia girls collected 14 of 18 possible first-place awards, which the boys won nine of the 18 events.

Girls team scores:

Magnolia, 360

Camden Fairview, 111

Warren, 82

Monticello, 54

Watson Chapel, 49

Hamburg, 36

Crossett, 8

First-place winners among Magnolia girls:

High jump -- Satiya Rone

Pole vault – Jaylee Wilkerson

Long jump – Janayi Baker

Triple jump – Janayi Baker

Discus – Kaleigha Fielstra

Shot put – La’Mazia Thomas

4x800 meter relay – Khadija Karim, Lauren Wilson, Sophie Ellington, Kate Slaton-Bunner

100 meter hurdles – Jakaya Lewis

100 meter dash – Kishaliya Doss

4x200 meter relay – Kaniyah Smith, Aalaysia Harper, Jakaya Lewis, Kishaliya Doss

4x100 meter relay – Satiya Rone, Aalaysia Harper, Ka’morah Hunter, Kishaliya Doss

800 meter run – Kate Slaton-Bunner

200 meter dash – Kishaliya Doss

4x400 meter relay – Kaniyah Smith, Kiya Derrick, Tanyia Turner, Kakaya Lewis

Boys team scores:

Magnolia, 231

Camden Fairview, 174

Crossett, 90

Watson Chapel, 67

Monticello, 52

Warren, 44

Hamburg, 8

First-place winners among Magnolia boys:

Pole vault – Camron Dover

Triple jump – Malvin Cross

4x800 meter relay – Darrell Jones, Zachary Lout, Hunter Miller, Seth McKamie

100 meter dash – Deraylen Williams

4x200 meter relay – Kendrick Carey, Tyleic Morgan, Deraylen Williams, Dario Sargent

1,600 meter run – Hunter Miller

4x100 meter relay – Garrion Curry, Kendrick Carey, Dario Sargent, Tyleic Morgan

800 meter run – Darrell Jones

200 meter dash – Deraylen Williams

