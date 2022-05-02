Magnolia High dominated both divisions of the Class 4A Region 8 Conference Track and Field Meet, held Thursday at Camden Fairview High School.
The Magnolia girls collected 14 of 18 possible first-place awards, which the boys won nine of the 18 events.
Girls team scores:
Magnolia, 360
Camden Fairview, 111
Warren, 82
Monticello, 54
Watson Chapel, 49
Hamburg, 36
Crossett, 8
CLICK HERE to see complete results of girls events.
First-place winners among Magnolia girls:
High jump -- Satiya Rone
Pole vault – Jaylee Wilkerson
Long jump – Janayi Baker
Triple jump – Janayi Baker
Discus – Kaleigha Fielstra
Shot put – La’Mazia Thomas
4x800 meter relay – Khadija Karim, Lauren Wilson, Sophie Ellington, Kate Slaton-Bunner
100 meter hurdles – Jakaya Lewis
100 meter dash – Kishaliya Doss
4x200 meter relay – Kaniyah Smith, Aalaysia Harper, Jakaya Lewis, Kishaliya Doss
4x100 meter relay – Satiya Rone, Aalaysia Harper, Ka’morah Hunter, Kishaliya Doss
800 meter run – Kate Slaton-Bunner
200 meter dash – Kishaliya Doss
4x400 meter relay – Kaniyah Smith, Kiya Derrick, Tanyia Turner, Kakaya Lewis
Boys team scores:
Magnolia, 231
Camden Fairview, 174
Crossett, 90
Watson Chapel, 67
Monticello, 52
Warren, 44
Hamburg, 8
CLICK HERE to see complete results of boys events.
First-place winners among Magnolia boys:
Pole vault – Camron Dover
Triple jump – Malvin Cross
4x800 meter relay – Darrell Jones, Zachary Lout, Hunter Miller, Seth McKamie
100 meter dash – Deraylen Williams
4x200 meter relay – Kendrick Carey, Tyleic Morgan, Deraylen Williams, Dario Sargent
1,600 meter run – Hunter Miller
4x100 meter relay – Garrion Curry, Kendrick Carey, Dario Sargent, Tyleic Morgan
800 meter run – Darrell Jones
200 meter dash – Deraylen Williams