Columbia Christian School’s junior varsity volleyball team won second place in the HCAA State Tournament, which was played in Oklahoma City.
The team had a regular season record of 9-7.
Katy Goodheart received an All-State award for her performance during the season and during the tournament.
Team members were Ashlynn Haling, Emily Lee, Addison Carter, Katy Goodheart, Kamdyn Keith, Kate Smith, Leiahna Dennis, Ava Sharpe, Paisley Hambrice, Laila Hogan, Lorelai Mitchell, Aria Wisely, Sophia Newton, Emory Walker, Trinity Milam, Anna Kate Martin and Brooke Hanson.