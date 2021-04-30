The Columbia Christian School baseball team finished as the runner-up in the 2021 HCAA State Championship.
Team members were Lucas Carter, Josh Campbell, Garrett Waters, Conner Burley, Cole Warren, Judd Walker, Christian Routon, Kash Smith, Nolan Walker, Ruston Hern, Braylen Srebalus, Landon Burley, Parker Raines and Peyton Raines. Coaches were Jimmy Walker, Steve Goodheart and David Sisson.
Lucas Carter and Garrett Waters were named to the All-State team.
Two CCS softball players were named to the All-State team. They were Claudia Ray and Victoria Allison.