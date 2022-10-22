Magnolia kept Little Rock Parkview close on Friday before falling to the conference-leading Patriots 42-28 at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers, who opened the 2022 football season with five straight wins, have now lost three straight conference games. They’ll need to beat the two worse teams in Class 5A-South, De Queen on the road and Hope at home, to lock down a No. 4 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.
The visiting Patriots scored first, taking the opening kickoff 70 yards. Darien Bennett scored on a 4-yard run but Tayvion Haney’s PAT was low as Parkview led 6-0 with 7:37 left in the first quarter.
Magnolia didn’t wait long to respond.
On the Panthers’ first offensive play, Garrion Curry took a pitch from Dalen Blanchard to the left, hurdled a fallen defender and raced 62 yards untouched into the end zone. Braden Sanchez’ kick gave Magnolia its only lead of the game, 7-6, with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
The Patriots stormed back on a three-play drive. After Monterrio Elston caught a 33-yard completion from Eric McGehee, Cameron Settles ran up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the first. Kelly Smith caught a conversion pass from as Parkview led 14-7.
From that point, the game was a matter of the Patriots protecting a one- or two-touchdown lead as the Panthers tried to catch up.
After a Magnolia punt, Parkview’s Omarion Robinson scored on a 4-yard run with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Haney kicked the extra point for a 21-7 lead.
Magnolia and Curry needed only four plays to score on the next drive. Curry took another Blanchard pitch up the middle, split a couple of defenders at midfield, whirled around another would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage, and picked up four teammates who escorted him down the left sideline. Still, he had knock down a final defender and brush by the cone for a touchdown with 11:48 left. Sanchez kicked the PAT.
Parkview’s Settles had runs of 17 and 25 yards on its next drive. Elston scored on a shovel pass that went for 15 yards with 9:43 left in the half. Haney hit the PAT for Parkview’s 28-14 lead.
Magnolia converted a couple of third downs during its next drive. Blanchard threw to Dario Sargent, who was knocked down by a defender, drawing a pass interference penalty. Three plays later, Davonte Dennis gained 29 yards on a reverse to the Parkview 2.
Blanchard tried twice to sneak the ball across the line but on yet another third down, he handed off to Curry who twisted his way over the goal for a score with 5:30 left in the half. The Sanchez PAT was good.
Parkview built its lead back to two touchdowns with a 17-yard run by Bennett with 4:38 left in the half.
Magnolia had one last scoring drive before the half. The big play was a 39-yard pass from Blanchard to Ke’Erian Smith that got to the Parkview 4.
Blanchard then faked a toss to his left, rolled right and nailed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jace Carter with 29 seconds left in the half. The Sanchez kick cut Parkview’s lead to 35-28.
Magnolia lost its first possession of the second half when Isiah McKenzie recovered a fumble. A 25-yard run by Settles gave Parkview a first and goal at the 7. However, a series of penalties pushed the Patriots back, and McGehee was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Amarion Harris. This set up a fourth and goal at the Magnolia 27. Parkview punted into the end zone.
Magnolia put together a good drive, highlighted by a Da’Kota Dismuke fumble. Normally, a fumble is a disaster but in this case, the ball hit the ground in front of the running back, and miraculously rebounded into his hands. Dismuke had a full head of steam at this moment and ran for 26 yards.
Unfortunately for Magnolia, the potential game-tying drive fizzled on an incomplete pass at the Parkview 22.
Parkview scored its last touchdown on the ensuing drive on a 53-yard pass from McGehee to Elston with 9:07 left.
Magnolia gave up its next possession at the Parkview 47. The Panthers had a brief opportunity to close the gap after Malla-Ki Ross recovered a Patriots fumble.
But once again, Magnolia had to turn the ball over at its own 25.
Parkview drove to the Magnolia 1, McGehee took a knee twice to run out the clock.
Friday’s Class 5A-South Scores
Camden Fairview 49, Hope 0
Hot Springs 55, Arkansas High 15
Little Rock Parkview 42, Magnolia 28
De Queen at Hot Springs Lakeside, Saturday
Class 5A-South Standings
Conference Overall
Camden Fairview 5-0 7-1
Little Rock Parkview 5-0 6-2
Hot Springs 3-2 6-2
Magnolia 2-3 5-3
Hot Springs Lakeside 2-2 2-5
Arkansas High 1-4 2-8
Hope 1-4 1-7
De Queen 0-4 0-7
Next Week’s Games
Camden Fairview at Hot Springs
Hot Springs Lakeside at Little Rock Parkview
Magnolia at De Queen
Arkansas High at Hope