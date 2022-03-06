Magnolia survived stubborn Joe T. Robinson on Saturday night, advancing to the Monday semi-finals of the Arkansas Class 4A basketball tournament on the Panthers’ home court.
The Panthers, with their 86-66 win, kept their season record perfect at 27-0. The Senators dropped to 17-13.
The 20-point win by the Panthers looks like a blowout on paper, but the Senators led Magnolia through much of the first quarter, and Magnolia led by only three points, 61-58, as the fourth quarter began.
Magnolia will play Little Rock’s Mills University Studies – the defending Class 4A champion – at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Panther Arena. Mills (22-7) eliminated Shiloh Christian (12-21) 70-38 in their quarter-final round earlier Saturday.
Foul weather across the state pushed regional tournaments into the early part of last week, which delayed the start of most state tournaments until Thursday.
There’s a full slate of quarter-final games in Panther Arena today, including the Magnolia girls’ match against Farmington at 4 p.m. The Cardinals are 31-1, but will take on a Panthers girls team that’s enjoying one of its best seasons ever at 23-5.
Also Sunday, Highland (18-7) plays Prairie Grove (18-13) at 7 p.m. in the girls bracket. In boys’ action, Farmington (30-1) plays Blytheville (26-7) at 5:30 p.m., and Forrest City (15-7) meets Berryville (26-7) at 8:30 p.m.
The girls state semi-final will be at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, and the remaining boys semi-final will be at 7 p.m. Monday.
The semi-final winners advance to state championship games later this week at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The girls’ title game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by the boys at 7:45 p.m.
On Saturday, Magnolia won the tip and a quick basket from Nevi Tell.
But Robinson sophomore Gavin Raath soon stunned the home crowd in a couple of ways. First, he sank two three-pointers from the left side of the basket and a 6-2 Robinson lead. After the second basket, he drew a technical foul for taunting – as a result he also drew a round of boos every time he touched the ball for the remainder of the game.
Magnolia’s Devonta Walker went to the line and sank both baskets on the technical.
Raath scored seven three-pointers and a foul shot before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Robinson went up 12-8 with baskets from Chase Nichols and Jaylen Bozeman. Magnolia’s Adrien Walker and Devonta Walker combined for three foul shots. Raath picked up his third trey, but that was when Magnolia’s Arkansas Razorbacks signee, Derrian Ford, got a hand into the game. His first three pointer cut Robinson’s lead to 15-14, and a Ford bucket and two foul shots gave the Panthers an 18-17 lead.
Devonta Walker scored two, and a Ford foul shot put Magnolia ahead 21-20 after the first quarter.
Ford opened the second quarter with a three-pointer.
Robinson’s Jaden Dodson was fouled by Adrien Walker, who also picked up a technical for protesting the call and had to sit down due to three early fouls. Dodson sank his two shots and Nichols added the back end of the technical, putting Robinson in front 25-24.
Ford scored two points. This put Magnolia in front 26-25. The Panthers led for the remainder of the game except for a brief tie at 53-53 midway through the third quarter.
Magnolia got a four-point play from Ford after he was fouled on a trey, and the Panthers led 39-31. The half ended with a 42-35 Magnolia lead.
But that Raath guy just didn’t go away. He opened the third quarter with his own four-point play. Nevi Tell answered with two, but Raath came back with another three as Magnolia led 44-42.
Ford hit another three and Devonta Walker stretched Magnolia’s lead to 51-44. Robinson’s Raath and Samuel Chapin tossed in threes to tighten the score to 51-50. Devonta Walker made two from the line but Raath tied the game at 53 with another three.
Ford hit a basket and drew the foul, and soon added another foul shot for a 57-53 lead.
Chapin scored two for Robinson.
Deraylen Williams scored a foul shot and Marcus Snider hit a timely three pointer. Robinson’s Nichols closed out the third quarter with a three. Magnolia led 61-58 after three quarters.
At that point, Magnolia had plenty of game left. The Panthers outscored the Senators 27-8 in the final quarter. Devonta Walker got the Panthers going with a basket and a foul shot. Ford and Walker combined for four charity shots, and back-to-back Ford baskets put Magnolia up 72-62.
Walker went wild. He scored all of Magnolia’s final 14 points – six foul shots and four field goals. He ended the game with an individual 8-point run for the final of 86-66.
Ford led Magnolia with 33 points --10 of 12 from the field including four threes, and 9 of 11 free throws.
Devonta Walker had 22 points. Tell had 20 points. Marcus Snider had 7 points.