The good news is that Magnolia won its first-round football playoff game Friday night in resounding fashion, beating Valley View 42-14. The Panthers advance to a second consecutive second-round game.
The bad news is that Magnolia (6-5) faces Pulaski Academy (10-1), which has eliminated the Panthers from the playoffs the last three times Magnolia was in the tournament.
Pulaski Academy advances with a 36-21 win over Harrison (7-4). Harrison beat Magnolia 42-35 in the first non-conference game of the season.
Magnolia may also be without the services of senior running back Deraylen Williams, who suffered an ankle injury early in the Valley View game.
The Panthers scored on their first five possessions against the Blazers on Friday night, and the outcome was never in serious doubt as Magnolia led 35-7 at the half.
Magnolia began the onslaught on its second play from scrimmage. Dalen Blanchard ran the option to the left and pitched to Garrion Curry. Curry ran through the grasp of one tackler and raced 66 yards along the home sideline for a touchdown with 11:16 left in the first quarter. J. Todd Baker kicked the extra point from Blanchard’s hold.
Magnolia’s next drive took longer, and it also knocked Williams out of the game. He lost 3 yards on a pitch to the right, and went down, injuring his right ankle. The Panthers took a little more time to score after a Blazers punt.
Curry scored on another option from Blanchard around left end for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the first. Baker’s PAT was good.
Valley View punted and once again, Magnolia needed only two plays to score. This time, Blanchard feigned a pitch right to Amari Roach, but instead cut upfield through a big hole. Blanchard was untouched as he ran 79 yards to the right pylon with 3:33 left in the first. Baker’s kick gave Magnolia a 21-0 lead.
Valley View scored on its next drive, helped along by a 22-yard run by Carson Turley on a fake punt. The fake gave the Blazers a first down at the Magnolia 42. Valley View scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Turley, the Blazers quarterback. Jose Mendoza kicked the extra point.
Magnolia’s next drive went 65 yards in eight plays. Kendrick Carey got the drive off to a great start with a 26-yard run that he almost broke for a touchdown. Roach scored the points on a 9-yard run with 6:49 left in the second quarter. Baker’s PAT was true for a 28-7 lead.
The Panthers got another quick score after a Blazers punt to the Magnolia 12. Carey pulled down a high pitch from Blanchard, slipped through a tackle and sprinted for a 88-yard touchdown. The Baker PAT made the score 35-7 at the half.
Valley View cut the Magnolia lead when Turley threw a lateral to Keats Brantham, who lobbed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Reid Tyler. Mendoza’s kick with 8:22 left in the third reduced the margin to 35-14.
Magnolia scored one more time following a punt exchange. After Carey converted a third down with a 16-yard run, Roach took a handoff and broke through the line, running 46 yards for a touchdown with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter. Baker’s PAT produced the final number, 42-14.
Magnolia will travel to Little Rock for the 7 p.m. Friday quarter-final game.
In other first-round games:
Greenbrier (11-0) 31, Maumelle (4-7) 28.
Wynne (10-1) 47, Hot Springs Lakeside (5-5) 34. Wynne plays at Greenbrier.
Camden Fairview (10-1) 26, Greene County Tech (5-6) 21.
White Hall (9-2) 31, Farmington (8-3) 17. White Hall plays at Camden Fairview.
Nettleton (11-0) 33, Hot Springs (5-6) 14.
Little Rock Christian (9-2) 53, Vilonia (9-2) 29. Little Rock Christian plays at Nettleton.