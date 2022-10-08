Magnolia led 19-6 a few minutes before halftime Friday until Camden Fairview launched a 29-point run for a 35-19 Class 5A-South win.
The game dropped the Panthers to 5-1 (2-1 conference) while the Cardinals improved to 5-1 (3-0 conference). Little Rock Parkview beat Hope 47-21 in Friday, sending the Patriots into the conference lead with Camden Fairview.
Magnolia scored on its first drive, helped along by a 41-yard Garrion Curry run to the Camden Fairview 15.
On second and 5 at the 10, Ke’Erian Smith took a pitch from Dalen Blanchard around the right side for a scoring run. The point-after attempt was low but Magnolia led 6-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter.
After trading punts, Magnolia took over at its 48. Curry came up with another big play that didn’t score points. He took a pitch out from Blanchard, jumped up and threw to Devonte Dennis for a 33-yard completion to the Camden Fairview 19.
Curry scored two plays later on a 13-yard run. A two-point conversion failed as Magnolia led 12-0.
The Cardinals got on the board with a 3-yard run by quarterback Martavius Thomas. Nasir Khan kicked the PAT with 7:24 left in the half.
The Panthers mounted a 65-yard scoring drive before the half. Much of the yardage came from Curry and Blanchard grinding out a few yards at a time. The drive seemed to stall on fourth and 10 at the Cardinals 27, when Blanchard threw just out of reach to Dennis. However, Blanchard was roughed up on the play and Magnolia suddenly had a first down at the Camden Fairview 14. Curry high-stepped into the end zone and Braden Sanchez kicked the PAT with 1:26 left in the half for a 19-7 lead.
Then, Camden Fairview’s Trent Haygood stormed down the field to start the Cardinals’ 29-point run. He took Sanchez’ kickoff at the 14, veered right and blew past most of the Panthers before reaching the 20. Then it was a footrace down the right sideline that he won. The conversion failed but with 1:11 left in the half, Camden Fairview cut Magnolia’s lead to 19-14.
Camden Fairview received the second-half kickoff and was driving when Magnolia’s Jacob Hebert intercepted a Thomas pass at the Magnolia 13.
Magnolia put on a charge of its own. Curry ran for 38 yards, and after another gain, the officials tacked on a 15-yard penalty against Camden Fairview for a first down at the Cardinals 31. Tragedy struck when the Cardinals Ronald Buckhanan stripped Blanchard of the football to give Camden Fairview possession at its 36.
The Cardinals converted three third downs on the drive which ended when Jabauree Lockhart took a direct snap over the line for a 1-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the third. Thomas made a conversion for a 22-19 Camden Fairview lead.
Magnolia could not mount a threat for the rest of the game.
Lockhart scored on another direct snap from the Magnolia 2 with 10:34 to play and Khan kicked the extra point and the visitors’ 29-19 lead.
Magnolia gave up the ball on downs deep in its territory and Lockhart scored with a third direct snap from the Magnolia 1. The PAT failed with 3:39 left for the 35-19 final.
The final score followed an historic trend. The last time Magnolia was 5-0 – in 2006 – it was beaten 28-27 by Camden Fairview. In the years since, the average game score has been a 37-17 margin for Camden Fairview. This was the Cardinals’ third straight win against the Panthers.
Magnolia travels to Hot Springs on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Hot Springs (2-1 conference, 4-2 overall) was a 42-7 winner against De Queen.
Class 5A-South
Friday’s Scores
Arkansas High 39, Hot Springs Lakeside 31
Camden Fairview 35, Magnolia 19
Hot Springs 42, De Queen 7
Little Rock Parkview 47, Hope 21
Class 5A-South Standings
Conference Overall
Camden Fairview 3-0 5-1
Little Rock Parkview 3-0 4-2
Magnolia 2-1 5-1
Hot Springs 2-1 4-2
Arkansas High 1-2 2-4
Hot Springs Lakeside 1-2 1-5
Hope 1-2 1-5
De Queen 0-3 0-6
Next Week’s Games
De Queen at Camden Fairview
Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside
Little Rock Parkview at Arkansas High
Magnolia at Hot Springs