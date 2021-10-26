The Magnolia Panthers have been officially named as one of the 16 boys’ teams that will play in the 2021 King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff.
Go Forward Pine Bluff unveiled the teams competing in the 2021 King Cotton Holiday Classic, a nationally recognized high school basketball tournament sponsored by Simmons Bank.
The tournament has been on Magnolia’s schedule since it was released, but the complete tournament field was listed Tuesday.
For the first time since the early 90’s, the lineup will include a girls’ division that will consist of four teams.
The brackets have not yet been announced.
Magnolia High is coached by Ben Lindsey, now in his 3rd year at Magnolia and 17th overall. He joined his father and grandfather in winning state championships, all at Magnolia. His grandfather won in football, while his dad won in basketball.
Ben Lindsey won his first state championship in 2021 and lost in the semifinals last year.
The team is led by 6-4, 4-Star senior guard Derrian Ford. Ford is ranked as the 55th best high school player in the nation and a likely recruit of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ford was the 2021 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, and MVP of 2019 and 2020 State Championship Tournaments.
Also leading Magnolia will be senior forward 6-5 Devonta Walker.
“With continued support from Simmons Bank and our dedicated volunteers, King Cotton is back and stronger than ever,” said Ryan Watley, GFPB CEO. “Basketball aficionados or not, this is a must-see tournament with a first-class, family-friendly arena experience.”
Held at the renovated Pine Bluff Convention Center, King Cotton’s reputation for star talent extends to its earliest days. Since it was founded in 1982, the tournament has garnered national media attention, including on ESPN. This year, King Cotton will be held from December 27-29.
Boys’ Division
Beaumont United High School Timberwolves (Beaumont, Texas)
Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers (Shreveport, La.)
Cane Ridge High School Ravens (Nashville, Tenn.)
Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions (St. Louis, Mo.)
Christian Brothers High School Cadets (St. Louis, Mo.)
De La Salle Institute Meteors (Chicago, Ill.)
Goosecreek Memorial High School Patriots (Baytown, Texas)
Hightower High School Hurricanes (Missouri City, Texas)
Huntington High School Raiders (Shreveport, La.)
Magnolia High School Panthers (Magnolia, Ark.)
North Little Rock High School Charging Wildcats (North Little Rock, Ark.)
Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School Patriots (Little Rock, Ark.)
Pine Bluff High School Zebras (Pine Bluff, Ark.)
Raymond High School Rangers (Raymond, Miss.)
Watson Chapel High School Wildcats (Pine Bluff, Ark.)
White Hall High School Bulldogs (White Hall, Ark.)
Women’s Division
Huntington High School Raiders, Girls’ Varsity (Shreveport, La.)
Hutchinson School for Girls Sting (Memphis, Tenn.)
Sylvan Hills High School Bears, Girls’ Varsity (Sherwood, Ark.)
Watson Chapel High School, Girls’ Varsity (Pine Bluff, Ark.)