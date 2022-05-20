The coach who led the Magnolia High girls’ basketball team to its most successful year in history is leaving after a single season.
The Bryant School District has hired Shanae Williams as the new head coach for the Lady Hornets.
Williams led Magnolia through an unbeaten season in Class 4A-8, and an overall record of 23-6. Magnolia lost a quarter-final game to Farmington in the Class 4A State Tournament played in Magnolia.
Prior to her single season in Magnolia, Williams was head basketball coach in Crossett and at Lee Academy in Clarksdale, MS. She played college basketball for Arkansas Tech and Delta State.
The Bryant girls under Brad Matthews compiled an 11-11 record in the 2022 season, and a 1-8 record in Class 6A-Central.