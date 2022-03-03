Oh yeah, it’s on.
The Class 4A State Basketball Tournament tipped off Thursday afternoon at Panther Arena, as action began for 12 boys and 12 girls teams who hope to reach Monday’s semi-final round and a shot at state titles next week.
The tournament is two days late getting started due to weather delays involving regional tournaments last week.
This could be a big weekend for the home crowd. The Magnolia Panthers are the only undefeated boys team in the tournament, and the Lady Panthers are enjoying one of their strongest seasons in Magnolia athletic history.
The Magnolia girls (22-5), champions of Class 4A-8 under first-year and conference Coach of the Year Shanae Williams, play the Lonoke Jackrabbits (21-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to play the Farmington Cardinals at 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game plays in the state semi-final at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Magnolia.
The semi-final winner advances to the Class 4A championship next week at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
CLICK HERE to see the girls bracket.
Magnolia, with Arkansas Razorbacks signee Derrian Ford leading the squad, has a first-round bye and a marquee game set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers will play either the Harrison Goblins (16-16) or the Robinson Senators (16-12). Harrison and Robinson will tip at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
If Magnolia wins, it advances to the 2:30 p.m. Monday semi-final against the winner of the Mills University and Shiloh Christian/Fountain Lake game. Shiloh Christian (11-20) and Fountain Lake (28-4) play at 5:30 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to a 5:30 p.m. Saturday quarter-final against Mills (21-7).
Magnolia and Mills have “history.” Magnolia beat Mills 78-76 in overtime to win the 2019 state title. Both teams were set for a rematch in 2020, but the first reported cases of the COVID-19 pandemic caused their championship game to be cancelled just hours before tipoff. They were declared co-champions of Class 4A.
Magnolia reached the semi-finals of the Class 4A tournament last year in Morrilton, but were upset 70-64 thanks in part to 15 points from Morrilton junior Joseph Pinion. Pinion, like Ford, is a Razorbacks signee.
As much as Magnolia fans might like to have a rematch with Morrilton on the Panthers’ home court, it’s not going to happen. Morrilton (19-8) lost its regional tournament game 60-42 against Harrison.
Magnolia enters the state championship tournament with a 98-6 record. The loss to Morrilton has been Magnolia’s only defeat in three years.
On the other side of the boys bracket, the Farmington Cardinals (30-1) and the Forrest City Mustangs (15-7) are seeded. Tonight’s 8:30 p.m. Watson Chapel-Blytheville Chickasaws winner plays Farmington at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Farmington’s only loss was a 55-45 non-conference loss to Siloam Springs.
The Berryville Bobcats (25-7) and the Arkadelphia Badgers (25-4) play at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The winner plays Forrest City at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE to see the boys bracket.