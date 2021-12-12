LITTLE ROCK – Four turnovers were more than the Curley Wolves could overcome Saturday as Prescott fell to Harding Academy 47-25 in the title game of the Class AAA state football playoffs.
All of the turnovers occurred in the second half, with the first three coming on Prescott’s first trio of possessions in the third quarter. All four were converted into touchdowns by the Wildcats. If the turnovers weren’t bad enough, the Wolves also lost the services of Caleb Harris and Omarion Dickens who went down with injuries in the first half.
Prescott ends its season with a 14-1 record overall.
The first half was a defensive fan’s kind of game as neither offense could sustain drives, especially in the first quarter. The Wolves had three possessions in the first period, but couldn’t get anything going, running a total of 12 plays in the opening frame.
It wasn’t much better for Harding as the Wildcats ran 17 plays in two possessions, but managed to put three on the board with a 26-yard field goal with 7:10 showing.
As the first came to an end, the Wolves were driving for the team’s first touchdown, having set up at the 20 after a failed 59-yard field goal attempt by the ‘Cats. The Wolves were aided by a running into the kicker call and being successful on a fourth and one play. The period came to an end with the Wolves on their 35-yard line.
Period two opened with Jacaylon Zachery breaking free on a 65-yard scoring run. The point after was no good, but Prescott was up 6-3 with 11:47 left in the half.
It was three and out for the ‘Cats with Prescott setting up shop at its 31. Ten plays later Prescott punted as the drive ended after the Wolves were hit with two holding calls. The punt rolled into the end zone for a touchback.
Again, it was three and out for the ‘Cats, with Prescott taking over at the Wolf 38. It took seven plays for Prescott to travel 62 yards, with Carston Poole dropping a dime to Eric Grigsby with eight seconds left for the score. The PAT hit the crossbar leaving the score 12-3 at the break.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.