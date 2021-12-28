Cardinal Ritter led Magnolia for most of their first-round game Tuesday at the King Cotton Holiday Classic, but the Panthers shut down the Lions during the final three minutes and tossed their way to a victory at foul line, 55-47.
Magnolia (7-0) will play Shreveport Huntington (4-3), which advanced on the winner’s side of the tournament’s Creed Bracket with a 51-41 victory against White Hall.
Magnolia is playing for the first time on a national stage at the King Cotton, which features 16 teams playing in two brackets – the “King” and the “Creed.” One winner will be crowned in each of the boys’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Magnolia and Huntington are scheduled to tip at 5:45 p.m. today.
Cardinal Ritter, of St. Louis, popped to a 21-8 lead against Magnolia in the first quarter and led 32-22 at the half. Magnolia took a brief lead with 6:34 to play on a Derrian Ford layup. Two Ford free throws with 2:53 left tied the game at 47, with six more free throws and finally a bucket by Marcus Snider with 16 seconds left icing the game.
Magnolia took the early lead on a Ford free throw, and two more free throws by Nevi Tell. Cardinal Ritter got on the board with a Braxton Stacker basket, a tip in by Robert Lewis and a three-pointer by Jordan Nichols for a 7-3 Lions lead.
Cardinal Ritter’s Demontrel Jones Jr. hit a three with 3 seconds left in the first period, giving the Lions what would be their largest lead of the game, 13 points. The lead was significant but Magnolia actually outscored Cardinal Ritter in each of the following three quarters.
Magnolia went on a small run with a basket and two free throws by Ford, and a layup by Devonta Walker, cutting the deficit to 21-14. Cardinal Ritter’s Stacker responded with a dunk.
Two Devonta Walker threes and a pair of Ford free throws kept Magnolia close, but Ford fouled Stacker who made both shots from the line to give the Lions a 32-22 lead at the half.
Ford led all scorers with 24 points, but only 12 came from the field. All of the rest came from the line, including the first half of a one-and-one to start the third period. Ford scored 11 of his points in the final period.
Magnolia got some defensive rebounds in the third period but Marcus Snider and Nevi Tell couldn’t hit from 3-point range, and a layup by Robert Lewis put Cardinal Ritter back up by 11. Snider did get a trey to fall and Adrien Walker followed up with two, cutting the gap to 36-28.
The Panthers went on another short run with layups by Tell and Snider, and two Ford freebies as Magnolia trailed 36-34. The third period ended with four Stacker free throws sandwiching a Ford free throw. Magnolia trailed 40-35 after three.
The Panthers, who have won 61 of their last 62 basketball games, outscored the Lions 15-7 in the final quarter.
Ford and Devonta Walker scored baskets, and Ford stole the ball from Clayton Jackson for two on a layup and a 41-40 Magnolia lead.
Separate free throws by Jordan Nichols and a tip-in by Robert Lewis put Cardinal Ritter into a 44-41 lead, but Ford scored to cut the margin to 44-43.
Nichols hit a jumper that Ford answered. Lewis put Cardinal Ritter up 47-45 on a free throw with 3:20 left, but the Lions were done.
Ford drew a two-shot foul from Jones and hit both of them to tie the game 47-47 with 2:53 left.
Lewis missed a layup after a steal, and Magnolia’s Tell got the rebound. Stacker fouled Devonta Walker, who hit both shots for a 49-47 Magnolia lead with 1:52 left.
Jones missed a jumper at the other end and Ford got the rebound. Jordan fouled Adrien Walker, who hit two more for a 51-47 Magnolia lead with 1:13 left.
Devonta Walker stole the ball from Jones, and Stacker fouled Ford, who made the first shot as Magnolia extended its lead to 52-47 with 40 seconds left.
Devonta Walker picked up another foul shot with 32 seconds left.
After Stacker missed a three-pointer, Devonta Walker got the rebound and Marcus Snider scored a final two points for Magnolia from the paint with 16 seconds left.
Ford led Magnolia with 24 points, 6-12 from the field and 12-18 at the line. Devonta Walker had 13 points, 4-7 field goals, 2-4 from three-point range and 3-5 at the line. Tell and Snider both had 7 points. Adrien Walker had 4 points.
Robert Lewis led Cardinal Ritter with 15 points, including 7-13 from the field and 1-2 at the line. Braxton Stacker had 12 points, including 3-10 from the first and 6-6 at the line.