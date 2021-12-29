Magnolia is set to play Little Rock Parkview on Wednesday in the finals of the Creed Division at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff.
The Panthers (8-0) survived a late rally Tuesday by Shreveport-Huntington (4-4) for a 68-61 win. Magnolia had built an 18-point lead in the third period, which proved enough to stave off Huntington's 23-15 run in the final seven minutes of play.
Little Rock Parkview (4-1) was a 66-63 winner Tuesday against Fort Bend (TX) Hightower.
Adrien Walker led the Panthers against the Huntington Pirates with 17 points. Devonta Walker picked up a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nevi Tell scored 14 points. Derrian Ford had 13 points. Marcus Snider had 11 points.
A Snider jumper tied the game at 3-3 in the early going, and a Snider layup put Magnolia ahead 11-3. Huntington clawed back to within one point with a three by Devin Myers, which closed out the first with a 13-12 Magnolia lead.
Huntington’s Decedric Webb tied the game at 16-16, but that was the final tie as Magnolia went on an 11-point run, bookended by Adrien Walker treys. The run also included three Derrian Ford free throws, and a Devonta Walker basket for a 27-16 Magnolia lead.
After the Pirates Rayshun McCullar cut the Panthers lead to 31-22, Magnolia went on a run at the charity stripe, with both Walkers downing a pair of free throws. Magnolia led 35-22 at the half.
Magnolia extended its lead after the break with a Snider basket and two Ford free throws.
After buckets by Huntington’s Webb and McCullar, Snider got another layup for a 41-26 Magnolia lead.
McCullar downed a three, but Devonta Walker answered with a layup and a free throw. An Adrien Walker steal led to a layup by Tell on the fast break, and a 47-31 Magnolia lead with 3:45 left in the third.
Huntington scored the next four points. After a Magnolia time out, Tell scored in the lane. Adrien Walker got a defensive rebound after a failed McCullar three-pointer, and Ford got a dunk at the opposite end. Magnolia led 51-33.
The Pirates got a five-point spurt that ended when Jase Carter scored his solo basket of the night for the Panthers, coming in the paint with 6:59 left. Magnolia led 53-38.
Huntington outscored Magnolia 23-15 in the time remaining, starting with a McCullar three answering Carter’s basket. Nine of Magnolia’s points in the final seven minutes came at the line, including four from Ford and three from Adrien Walker. Walker also picked up another basket as the clock wound down, and Tell scored two buckets as Huntington’s desperation fouls could not overcome the Magnolia lead.
McCullar led Huntington with 27 points, including 11-20 from the field at 4-8 from three-point land.