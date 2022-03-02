Magnolia won both the girls’ and boys’ Arkansas Class 1A-4A Swimming Championship held Friday and Saturday at Texas High in TEXarkana.
It was the third consecutive state title for the girls, and the second straight for the boys.
Divers competed on Friday evening, with all of the Magnolia divers improving their scores.
The boys brought home two medals. Grant Wiggins was third and Tate Stephens was fourth.
The girls brought home two medals as well. Caleigh Conley was fourth and Allison Carter was fifth.
Magnolia dominated the field on Saturday.
Magnolia won the boys medley relays with Hunter Manuel on back, Isaiah Morgan on breast, Harrison McWilliams on fly and Riley McCook on free. They had their personal best time of 1:45.02.
In the 200 free individuals, Sophie Ellington broke the school record with a time of 2:08.65.
In the boys 200 free, Riley McCook swam his personal best, broke the school record and got All State with his first-place finish with his time of 1:51.36.
The boys 200 individual medley was won by senior Harrison McWilliams -- making him All State -- with a personal best and school record time of 2:07.22.
In the girls 50 free, Talynn Watson broke the school record with her personal best time of 28.82.
In the boys 50 free, Hunter Manuel swam a personal best time of 23.64, taking second place, which makes him an All-State swimmer.
Sophie Ellington broke the school record in the 100 free with a time of 57.68.
Riley McCook placed first in the 100 free with a new school record of 49.98. In second place in the boys 100 free was Bradon Sanchez with a time of 52.03, making him an All-State Swimmer.
In the girls 500 free, Caroline Daniel swam a personal best and new school record with a time of 5:59.68, with a 3rd place finish.
In the boys 500 free, Drew Mickey swam a new school record with his time of 5:19.33, taking 3rd place overall.
In the 200 free relays both the Lady Panthers and Panthers took first place. The Lady Panthers swam a season’s best time of 1:52.36 with Sophie Ellington as the lead, Addison Boyd, Caroline Daniel and Talynn Watson as the anchor.
The boys had a new school record time of 1:32.87 with Riley McCook leading off, Bradon Sanchez, Hunter Manuel and Harrison McWilliams anchoring. Both of the 200 free relay teams are All State.
In the boys 100 breaststroke, Harrison McWilliams broke the school record with a time of 1:02.94. His second overall made him an All Stater.
The relay team of Sophie Ellington, Olivia Ferguson, Caroline Daniel and Sutton Nelson placed second in the 400 free relay, making them all All-State swimmers.
The final race of the day was the boys 400 free relay. Bradon Sanchez, Carson Waters, Drew Mickey and Isaiah Morgan placed first for All State honors.
The season ended with 11 school records broken.
Since 2014, the Panthers have won six state championships -- 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, and two state runner-up championships 2017 and 2020. The Lady Panthers have won state championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and one state runner-up in 2019.