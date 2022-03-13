HOT SPRINGS -- Five foul shots from four different Magnolia players wore down the Blytheville Chickasaws on Saturday night, as the Panthers claimed an undefeated basketball season and their third Class 4A boys title in four years.
The 59-56 victory at Bank OZK Arena gave Magnolia a 29-0 season record and a mind-blowing 101-6 tally since senior and Arkansas Razorbacks signee Derrian Ford stepped onto the court as a freshman for the 2018-19 season – Magnolia’s only loss in three years was in last year’s Class 4A semi-final.
But Ford, who led all scorers with 29 points and who was the Class 4A championship tournament Most Valuable Player, was quick to thank both God and his teammates for the game’s decisive final 81 seconds.
Blytheville’s big man, 6-9 junior Rashaud Marshall, had just hit a layup to cut Magnolia’s lead to 54-51. The Chickasaws T.J. Jackson got a steal but Shamar Marshall missed a three-pointer.
Ford got the ball and attempted one of his trademarks, a left-handed jam. The shot was no good but he was fouled, hitting his first free throw but not the second.
Marshall closed the gap to 2 with another layup. But with only 29 seconds left, Blytheville had to foul while Magnolia slowed down the pace of its game.
Blytheville’s Tyree Thurman fouled junior Nevi Tell, who, like Ford, hit the first shot but not the second.
On the trip to the Blytheville basket, Camron Jones committed a turnover and fouled senior Adrian Walker. Here again, Walker hit the first shot and missed the second for a 57-53 Magnolia lead.
On the next trip down the court, Jones did what he intended to do moments earlier – score from 3-point range, but with only 6 seconds left and a 57-56 Magnolia lead.
Blytheville’s Elijah Donerson made the desperation foul against senior Devonta Walker.
Walker hit both shots to nail down the 59-56 score.
Donerson’s 3-point heave was no good and Magnolia got the rebound for the win.
“I give God all the glory. This is just a great team,” Ford said at the post-game press conference.
“I hit a free throw then missed a free throw, then Nevi came and hit a free throw, then Adrian hit a free throw, then Devonta hit both free throws. Everyone just picks up each other. It’s not just one guy on this team. We all have each other’s back.
“If somebody messed up on something, we all picked each other up,” Ford said.
A sold-out crowd of 6,500, plus a statewide television audience on Arkansas PBS, saw Magnolia’s Adrian Walker get the game’s first basket. But Blytheville’s Rashaud Marshall answered. Tyree Thurman hit 3 and a T.J. Jackson tip-in put Blytheville ahead 7-2.
Successive baskets by Marcus Snider, Tell and Ford saw Magnolia regain the lead.
Marshall got a layup for a 9-8 Blytheville lead. Devonta Walker responded with a jumper. Jackson fouled Ford who made two for a 12-9 Magnolia lead.
Shamar Marshall hit 3 to tie the game, but a Ford jumper with 1:20 left in the first quarter put Magnolia ahead 14-12. Magnolia led the rest of the game.
Ford’s jumper was the start of an 8-point Panthers run that ended when Rashaud Marshall hit a 3 at the first quarter buzzer.
Three-point shooting. Well, the three-point shooting by both teams in this one won’t make the post-season highlight reels for either squad. Blytheville made 5 of its 23 three-point tries – a rate that even Chickasaws coach McKenzie Pierce acknowledged was about 10 attempts too many.
And Magnolia? Not a single 3-pointer in nine attempts.
If the 3-point shooting was bad, the second quarter was coma-inducing. Collectively, Blytheville and Magnolia scored 15 points – the Chickasaws outscored the Panthers 8-7 in the second.
After Marcus Snider gave Magnolia a 29-23 lead with a tip-in to start the second half, the Panthers led by no less than 6 points for the rest of the third quarter.
Adrien Walker made a steal from Jeremiah Wells and his layup presented Magnolia with a 43-33 lead with 1:26 left in the third. It was Magnolia’s largest lead of the night.
A pair of free throws by Rashaud Marshall cut Magnolia’s lead to 45-39, but a Ford free throw put Magnolia up 46-39 as the third quarter ended.
The game tightened up with 2 points from Camron Jones and a 3 from Tyree Thurman.
Ford picked up two more foul shots and Deraylen Williams hit his only – but timely – 2 points on a layup with 4:03 to play. Magnolia was ahead 50-44.
Ford built the lead back out to 8 on a jumper. Marshall responded with a bucket and a foul shot. Ford got an offensive rebound and went in for 2.
Blytheville’s Jackson scored 2, and Marshall followed with 2 as Magnolia led 54-51 with 1:21 left.
That was when Magnolia’s spurt of five free throws kicked in to win the game.
For Coach Ben Lindsey’s Magnolia Panthers, Ford was 11 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 11 at the line. He had 5 rebounds in addition to his 29 points.
Nevi Tell had 9 points and 3 rebounds. Adrian Walker had 9 points and 1 rebound. Devonta Walker has 6 points and 7 rebounds. Marcus Snider had 4 points and Deraylen Williams had 2.
The towering Rashaud Marshall had the game’s only double-double for Blytheville (28-8) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. He hit 8 of 11 field goals and 3 of 3 free throws.
Camron Jones had 11 points for Blytheville. T.J. Jackson and Tyree Thurman had 8 points. Shamar Marshall had 7 points. Elijah Donerson had 2 points.
Score by quarters
Blytheville 15 8 16 17-56
Magnolia 20 7 19 13-59
Class 4A Girls Championship
Nashville 42, Farmington 41
The Nashville Scrappers (33-2) beat the Farmington Cardinals (34-2) on a Sidney Townsend 3-pointer with 4 seconds left. Townsend also caught Reece Shirey’s 3-point attempt as time expired.
There were eight tied scores and eight lead changes in the game that Nashville led at the half, 23-20.
Nashville’s Kyleigh Scoggins was the girls MVP. She had 11 points and 5 rebounds. Townsend had 14 points and 4 rebounds. Lauren Carver had 12 points and 7 rebounds. Olivia Dean added 3 and Honesty Taylor had 2 for the Scrappers.
Megan Hernandez led Farmington with 13 points and two rebounds. Jenna Lawrence had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Megan Hernandez had 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Reece Shirey added 5 points and J’myra London 2 for Farmington.
Score by periods
Farmington 11 9 12 9-41
Nashville 12 11 10 9-42