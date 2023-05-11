Levi Loe and Trace Loe of Magnolia High School had a strong finish at the Bassmaster Open at the Red River this past weekend.
The team was 18th out of 97 boats and earned a berth to Bassmaster Nationals at Lake Hartwell in July.
There are four opens each year with teams competing from all over the United States. The top 25 earn a chance to compete on the National Stage in July with the best in the country.
Both Panthers fishing teams are headed to Millwood this week for the State Tournament, then both will travel to South Carolina for Nationals in July.