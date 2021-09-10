Blanchard

Magnolia Panthers QB Dalen Blanchard sets for a pass.

 Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

The Magnolia Panthers host the Little Rock Christian Warriors in a non-conference football game at 7 p.m. Friday in Panther Stadium.

Magnolia goes into the game 0-2, and Little Rock Christian is 2-0. However, Magnolia has a good record against its visitors. The Panthers upset the Warriors 52-49 in their game in Little Rock last year. Between 2008 and 2011, Magnolia was 3-1 against Christian.

In other Class 5A-South games tonight:

Dollarway at Texarkana

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.

Mena at Hot Springs

Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Hot Springs Lakeside

In Class 6A-East:

Batesville at Searcy

Deer Creek at West Memphis

El Dorado at Cabot

Little Rock Robinson at Marion

In Class 3A-Region 5:

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Mount Ida at Jessieville

St. Croix Central at Prescott

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

In Class 3A-Region 6:

Barton at Des Arc

England at Rison

Smackover at Hampton

In Class 2A-Region 7:

Fouke at Mineral Springs

Foreman at Westville

In Class 2A-Region 8:

Bearden at Gurdon

Harmony Grove at Fordyce

Lakeside at Junction City

In Arkansas 8-man Class 1A/2A South:

Cutter-Morning Star at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Marvell at Mountain Pine

