The Magnolia Panthers host the Little Rock Christian Warriors in a non-conference football game at 7 p.m. Friday in Panther Stadium.
Magnolia goes into the game 0-2, and Little Rock Christian is 2-0. However, Magnolia has a good record against its visitors. The Panthers upset the Warriors 52-49 in their game in Little Rock last year. Between 2008 and 2011, Magnolia was 3-1 against Christian.
magnoliareporter.com will live blog the game at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see it.
In other Class 5A-South games tonight:
Dollarway at Texarkana
Hamburg at Camden Fairview
Hope at Ashdown, 7:30 p.m.
Mena at Hot Springs
Nashville at De Queen, 7:30 p.m.
Watson Chapel at Hot Springs Lakeside
In Class 6A-East:
Batesville at Searcy
Deer Creek at West Memphis
El Dorado at Cabot
Little Rock Robinson at Marion
In Class 3A-Region 5:
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Mount Ida at Jessieville
St. Croix Central at Prescott
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
In Class 3A-Region 6:
Barton at Des Arc
Dollarway at Texarkana
England at Rison
Smackover at Hampton
In Class 2A-Region 7:
Lafayette County at Genoa Central
Fouke at Mineral Springs
Horatio at Murfreesboro
Foreman at Westville
In Class 2A-Region 8:
Smackover at Hampton
Bearden at Gurdon
Harmony Grove at Fordyce
Lakeside at Junction City
In Arkansas 8-man Class 1A/2A South:
Cutter-Morning Star at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Marvell at Mountain Pine