Magnolia High School's 2022 Outstanding Male Athlete was awarded to De'Raylen Williams, and Satiya Rone was named the MHS 2022 Outstanding Female, during the Athletic Department's All Sports Awards ceremony this week at the Performing Arts Center.
Athletic director Dyun Long recognized members of the Magnolia School Board and building administrators for their support of the MHS athletic program.
Long then recognized the coaching staff from each sport.
Coaches, in turn introduced the athletes from each sport that were present at the event. Special acknowledgements were given to senior athletes and awards were given to the outstanding athletes from each sport.
Outstanding Male Awards were Landry Carter, Seth McKamie, Seth Edwards, Grant Wiggins, Dalen Blanchard, De'Raylen Williams, Harrison McWilliams, Jacob Hebert, Derrian Ford, Landon Sawyer, Garrion Curry and Malvin Cross.
Outstanding Female Awards were Addison Anderson, Hannah McWilliams, Allyson Carter, Lillian Willis, Satiya Rone, Allyson Chambliss, Sophie Ellington, Lauren Wilson, Everleigh Johnson and Bracelynn Glover.