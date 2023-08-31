Columbia Christian defeated Christian Ministries Academy of Hot Springs on Tuesday in volleyball.
The Lady Crusaders won its match in three straight, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15.
Heidi Rowe led the team with 9 aces, followed by Katy Goodheart with 7, Adley Walker with 6, Sydney Edwards with 4, and AnnaKate Martin with 2.
Emily Field led CCS with 4 kills, followed by Katy Goodheart, Adley Walker, Heidi Rowe, and Trinity Milam who each recorded 3 kills.
Libero Sydney Edwards recorded 24 Passes. Setter Katy Goodheart also recorded 4 assists.
The junior team won 17-25, 25-23, and 15-11.
Emory Walker and Lorelai Mitchell each contributed 5 aces, Anna Waller, Laila Hogan and Kamdyn Keith each had 3, and Aria Wiseley had 2.
Aria Wisely recorded 2 kills, Peyton Warr and Anna Waller each recorded 1 kill.