The Magnolia Panthers took part in their first swimming and diving meet of the season on November 6 at Texas High in TEXarkana.
They finished second among the six teams at the meet, behind Texas High but outpacing Mount Pleasant, TX, Arkadelphia, Camden Fairview and El Dorado.
The following Magnolia swimmers placed first, second or third in their individual events:
Talynn Watson, first place in both 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Harrison McWilliams, first place in 100 breaststroke and second place in the 50 free.
Caroline Daniel, first place in the 200 Free and third place in the 500 freestyle.
Caleigh Conley, first in girls diving.
Sophie Ellington, second in both the girls 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Ally Carter, second in girls diving.
Riley McCook, third in the boys 100 backstroke.
Isaiah Morgan, third in the boys 100 butterfly.
Grant Wiggins, third in the boys diving.
The next meets for the team are December 7 in Bryant and December 9 in Arkadelphia at the OBU Invitational.
Magnolia is once again hosting the 1A-4A State Swim and Dive meet February 25-26, 2022, in Texarkana at THS Aquatics.