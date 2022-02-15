Tonight will be a special evening at Panther Arena as the Lady Panthers and Panthers play their last regular season home game against the Hamburg Lions.
There will also be recognition of senior athletes on the basketball teams, swim team, and the cheerleading and dance teams.
The district is also hosting a book donation drive in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. Fans are asked to bring children's or youth books to help build the library for the students who attend the club after school.
Senior recognition begins at 5:10 before the Lady Panthers game at 5:30 p.m.