Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2023 1A-6A Centennial Bank High School Basketball State Finals live from the Hot Springs Convention Center Bank OZK Arena beginning Thursday, March 9, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.
Games will be available to watch online after broadcast at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/waystowatch. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.
The Arkansas high school basketball state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:
4A girls – Thursday, March 9, at noon.
4A boys – Thursday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m.
5A girls – Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.
5A boys – Thursday, March 9, at 7:45 p.m.
6A girls – Friday, March 10, at noon.
6A boys – Friday, March 10, at 1:45 p.m.
1A girls – Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
1A boys – Friday, March 10, at 7:45 p.m.
2A girls – Saturday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m.
2A boys – Saturday, March 11, 1:15 p.m.
3A girls – Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m.
3A boys – Saturday, March 11, at 7:45 p.m.
Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student athletes from each division and special segments, including “The Wild World of Mascots,” “Danyelle Musselman: Heart of the Hogs,” “Sportraits: Behind the Lens” and “Derrian Ford: A Legend in the Making” highlighting unique Arkansas sports stories.
Past coverage has included “Hazel Walker’s Arkansas Travelers,” “A Final Run: The Carver Cobras” and “Pippen’s Court,” all of which earned Mid-America Emmy Awards; “Speaking Volumes,” winner of a Public Media Award; “The Nicholas Watson Story: Excelling Through Challenges” and many others.
In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at
youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.
A YouTube playlist featuring segments airing during the 2023 state basketball finals will be available at myarpbs.org/2023basketballplaylist.
Additionally, professional photos from the games will be available at