Kadarious Williams returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, putting Magnolia into a lead the Panthers would not relinquish Friday for a 77-48 win against the Hope Bobcats.
Magnolia, 5-5 overall but 5-1 in Class 5A-South, advances into the Class 5A football playoffs – something the Panthers have been able to achieve all three years under head coach Mark King.
Magnolia suffered through a 0-4 non-conference schedule against squads that are all playoff-bound. But, with the exception of a 44-24 loss to Camden Fairview (9-1), Magnolia rolled through the balance of the conference schedule by a scoring margin of 59.6 to 22.8.
The Panthers reward is a No. 2-seed and a home playoff berth. Magnolia hosts No. 3-seed Valley View of Jonesboro at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valley View finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Class 5A East. Valley View lost a non-conference game to Southaven, MS but beat Harding Academy and Rivercrest. In conference, the Blazers lost to Wynne and Nettleton, but defeated Paragould, Forrest City, Brookland, Greene County Tech and Batesville.
Hope (2-8, 2-4) entered its home turf on Friday spoiling for an upset and through the first quarter and a half, it was a goal that appeared to be in reach.
The Bobcats received the kickoff and scored on a 4-yard sweep by KeJuan Booker. Diego Ortiz kicked the extra point as Hope led 7-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
Kendrick “Bug” Carey, in at quarterback for Magnolia starter Dalen Blanchard, ran 38 yards on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage. Deraylen Williams ran for a 23-yard touchdown off right tackle on the following play. J. Todd Baker’s extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 7:13 left to play in the first.
And so it would go until deep in the second quarter. Hope would score, with an almost immediate response by Magnolia.
Hope’s Tyler Patterson threw a 58-yard pass to Ammorrion Dempsey Carey, on defense, caught up with Dempsey at the Magnolia 2. It took Hope three plays to score from there, but Booker rushed for the touchdown with 4:36 left in the quarter. Ortiz’ PAT gave Hope a 14-7 lead.
Deraylen Williams answered with a 67-yard touchdown run, breaking two tackles along the way. The PAT was off to the right and Hope led 14-13 with 2:56 left in the first.
Hope’s K.J. Love threw a 55-yard touchdown to a wide-open Dempsey with 1:09 left in the first quarter. Hope’s PAT kick hit the crossbar, but the Bobcats led 20-13.
Da'kota Dismuke scored quickly on Magnolia’s next possession with a 32-yard run with 40 seconds left in the first. Baker tied the game at 20-20.
Booker caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Patterson with 10:33 left in the half. The PAT put Hope up 27-20.
Baker Allhands appeared at quarterback for Magnolia. His handoff to Deraylen Williams was good for a 34-yard touchdown with 7:58 left in the half. Baker’s holder got a low snap on the PAT and the kick was no good. Magnolia trailed 27-26.
Finally, Magnolia was able to flip the field.
Hope was driving. Dempsey reeled off a 35-yard run. A subsequent penalty pushed the Bobcats back to the Magnolia 35. It was then that Patterson threw the interception to Kadarious Williams, who had a clear field along the Panthers sideline for the 65-yard touchdown return with 5:35 left in the half. Carey took the snap from center and squeezed into the endzone at the left pylon for a conversion that put Magnolia ahead to stay, 34-27.
Magnolia got the ball on downs late in the half. With 8 seconds remaining, Baker drilled a 34-yard field goal for a 37-27 Panthers lead.
Hope was assessed a couple of penalties leading to its second-half kickoff, which Ortiz booted from his own 5-yard-line. Magnolia made great use of the resulting short field, with Deraylen Williams scoring from the 22 with only 13 seconds gone in the second half. Baker’s PAT put the Panthers up 44-27.
Kendrick Carey scored on a 16-yard run with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Baker’s kick made it 51-27.
Hope’s Dempsey scored on a 5-yard run and got the 2-point conversion with 3:34 left in the third as the Bobcats trailed 51-35.
Again, Magnolia came right back with 47-yard Deraylen Williams touchdown run with 2:16 remaining in the third. Baker’s PAT made it 58-35.
Magnolia’s Fred Davis recovered a fumble at the Hope 34. Curry ran 29 yards to the Hope 4. Deraylen Williams scored his sixth and final touchdown of the night, up the middle from the Hope 4 with 1:18 left in the third. Baker hit the PAT for the 65-35 score.
With no time left in the third quarter, Hope’s Dempsey ran for a 28-yard touchdown. Ortiz’ PAT cut Magnolia’s lead to 65-42.
Once again, Magnolia responded with points. Carey ran to his left for a 48-yard touchdown with 11:44 remaining in the game. The PAT failed but Magnolia led 71-42.
Carey scored his third touchdown on a 2-yard run with 5:09 left. The PAT hold was bobbled and Baker ran the ball out of bounds. The 77-42 lead finally put the mercy rule into effect.
Hope scored once more on a 66-yard pass from Patterson to Dempsey with 2:24 left. The failure to the PAT left the final score, 77-48.