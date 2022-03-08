Derrian Ford’s last home game and touch of the ball at Panther Arena ended the only way it could – sending Magnolia to the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Championship.
Ford ripped a 23-footer from the left side with 4.1 seconds remaining Monday afternoon in Magnolia’s state semi-final game against defending champion Mills University Studies. The 59-56 victory sends the Panthers – perfect this season at 28-0 – into Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. final against the Blytheville Chickasaws.
Blytheville (28-7) was a 54-45 winner against the Berryville Bobcats (27-8) in the tournament’s final game on Monday night.
Mills almost made its desperation shot following Ford’s basket, but it bounced away as the buzzer sounded.
It was a fitting conclusion to a dramatic contest that saw Mills stun the home crowd early. The Comets built an 8-point lead and stayed ahead most of the first half until the 3:50 mark of the second quarter.
That was when Mills was hit with a rare goaltending call as Magnolia’s Adrian Walker was awarded 2 points, putting Magnolia up 23-22. It came during the middle of an 11-point Magnolia run that flipped the scoreboard from a 22-17 Mills lead, to a 28-22 Magnolia advantage.
The game opened with four 3-pointers. A trey by Magnolia’s Nevi Tell was sandwiched by 3-pointers from Mills’ Jaylon Ento and Javlon Guy-King. Ento knocked down another 3 for a 9-3 Comets lead.
Magnolia came back with a Marcus Snider bucket and a bucket and foul shot drawn by Tell. Another Tell basket put Magnolia ahead 10-9.
Mills benefitted from a 9-point run capped by a Javian Love field goal for an 18-10 Comets lead. Ford hit both ends of a foul trip as Mills led 18-12 after the first quarter.
The Panthers – more specifically, Ford -- turned things around in the second quarter. Ford scored all 9 of Magnolia’s points before Adrian Walker drew the goaltending call. Then, Ford hit two more foul shots and Adrian Walker got another 3 from the right side as Magnolia led 28-22.
Mills’ Ento stopped the Comets bleeding with a stuff, but Magnolia got a 10-1 run before the half – Adrian Walker contributed a basket and two charity points, Devonta Walker and Ford both sank two fouls, and Tell got a bucket for Magnolia’s 38-25 halftime lead.
Controversy ensued late in the third quarter when an apparent error crept its way onto the scoreboard that shorted Mills 2 points.
The Comets came out of halftime and got 4 points on baskets from Javlon Guy-King as the Panthers led 38-29 with 6:14 to play in the third. From there, the teams traded baskets.
Two points for Magnolia’s Adrian Walker. Two for Mills’ Allen Dixson. Two for Magnolia’s Devonta Walker. Three for Mills’ Guy-King. Two for Tell. Two for Guy-King. One for Ford. Ford’s foul shot gave Magnolia a 45-36 lead. Mills’ Datrevian Long hit a three as the third quarter ended, making the score Magnolia 45, Mills 39.
But there was a problem. The scoreboard read Magnolia 45, Mills 37.
Mills coach Raymond Cooper and a scorekeeper went to the official scorer’s table between the third and fourth quarters to note the error, but the official score remained at 45-37.
Mills outscored Magnolia 19-14 in the final quarter but it was clear that the Panthers were determined not to let another championship game get away from them in front of 3,000 boisterous fans.
Magnolia’s Deryalen Williams opened the final period for Magnolia with 2, but Mills’ Ento responded with a basket and a bonus shot, and Guy-King tossed for 3.
After a Ford basket and a successful trip to the line by Ento, Magnolia built out a 54-45 lead with another Ford basket, and three foul shots by Tell.
Ento went on a run of his own with 6 points, including 4 from the line, broken up only by a Snider basket.
With Magnolia leading 56-51, Mills’ Keaton Cross scored 2 points and Marcus Kendrick collected 3.
Ford took the ball at midcourt with about 20 seconds left for Magnolia’s final run at the basket. He ran off time by coolly dribbling to his left. Eyeballing the clock, he made his move to the left side of the 3-point line.
Ford thrust the ball skyward with both hands as though to make a shot, which forced Mills’ Ento to fly through the air with hands raised to block it. But as Ento flew past, Ford still had the ball in his hands. He brought the ball down and made a towering leap over Mills’ Quenton King while shooting.
The falling ball scuffed the top of the left side of the iron and grazed through the right side of the net on its way through.
Panther Arena erupted with the high-pitched squeal of a jet engine.
There was still 4.1 seconds on the clock – plenty of time for Mills to tie the game with a well-placed inbound pass, turn and shoot.
Keaton Cross lobbed the basketball to a leaping Guy-King, who tipped it as it sailed overhead.
Mills’ Quenton King got to it first, guarded by Adrian Walker. King lofted the 3-point try. It hit the back of the rim and bounced off to the right as time expired.
Ford led Magnolia with 23 points. Nevi Tell had 15. Adrien Walker had 11.
Jaylon Ento led Mills with 22 points. Javlon Guy-King had 13.
Going into Saturday’s championship game, the current group of Magnolia seniors has compiled a four-year record since their freshman year of 100-6.
Magnolia was 23-5 in 2019, when the Panthers under Dyun Long beat Mills in overtime for the Class 4A title.
Magnolia was 26-0 in 2020 – Ben Lindsey’s first year as head coach. The Panthers were poised to play the Mills Comets again in a rematch of their 2019 title game when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the state basketball finals. Magnolia and Mills were declared co-champions.
Magnolia finished the 2021 season 23-1. It had a 54-game winning streak going until Morrilton beat the Panthers in the state semi-finals.
In the girls’ bracket on Monday, Nashville beat Pulaski Academy 49-44 in double overtime. Farmington upended Prairie Grove 67-40. The Nashville Scrappers (33-2) will play the Farmington Cardinals (33-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday.