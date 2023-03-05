Magnolia High won its third consecutive 4A-1A Arkansas State Swim and Dive Championship last weekend at the Texas High School Aquatics Center in TEXarkana.
The meet included 21 teams from across the state. The Lady Panthers scored 330 points, with Clarksville coming in at state runner-up with 234 points.
The Panthers scored 448 points, with Camden Fairview coming in at state runner up with 178 points.
The meet started on Friday evening February 24 with diving. The two Magnolia divers, Grant Wiggins and Tate Stephens, competed and Wiggins took first place with 351.35 points and Stephens took third place with 295.10 points. The other divers were from Arkadelphia and Clarksville. There were two girl divers from Haas Hall Fayetteville and Harding Academy.
On Saturday, the met began with the 200 Medley Relay, with Haas Hall Springdale taking first place and the Lady Panthers taking 2nd place ending the season with a team best time of 2:00.85. The team consisted of Talynn Watson, Cecily Sanchez, Sophie Ellington and Caroline Daniel.
The boys 200 medley relay followed with the boys placing first with a team record best time of 1:44.92, the team consisted of Bradon Sanchez, Hunter Manuel, Carson Waters and Riley McCook.
The events of the individual swims, where the following swimmers placed in the top 6 of their events were:
Addison Boyd, 5th in the 100 free
Caroline Daniel 4th in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free
Sophie Ellington, 3rd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 100 free
Hunter Manuel 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 breaststroke
Lily Manuel 6th in the 200 IM and 6th in the 100 breaststroke
Riley McCook 2nd in the 200 Free and 1st in the 100 free
Drew Mickey 5th in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free
Morgan Middleton 6th in the 100 butterfly
Bradon Sanchez 6th in the 200 IM and 2nd in the 100 butterfly
Cecily Sanchez 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 breaststroke
Tate Stephens 3rd in diving and 5th in the 100 free
Carson Waters 5th in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 100 free
Connor Water 4th in the 100 free
Talynn Watson 5th in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 backstroke
Grant Wiggins 1st in diving and 6th in the 100 backstroke.
The final two relays of the meet included the 200 free and 400 free. The Panthers and Lady Panthers took first in both of those. The Lady Panthers 200 free relay consisted of Sophie Ellington, Addison Boyd, Lily Manuel and Cecily Sanchez. The girls 400 free relay consisted of Talynn Watson, Addison Boyd, Lily Manuel and Caroline Daniel.
The boys 400 free relay taking 1st place consisted of Connor Waters, Tate Stephens, Grant Wiggins and Drew Mickey.
The boys 200 free relay broke a state record. The team of Hunter Manuel, Carson Waters, Bradon Sanchez and Riley McCook swam a 1:32.06, breaking the state record from 2020 made by Batesville by .01 of a second. This was a goal set by these boys a year ago at the state meet in 2022.
All swimmers that placed 1st or 2nd in the meet make them All-State swimmers. Magnolia has 16 athletes who achieved this either individually or on a relay team.