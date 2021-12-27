After a year away due to the pandemic, the popular "Camping with the Cardinals" all-skills baseball camp returns to Magnolia for a fifth installment.
The camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 15 at Walker Stadium at Southern Arkansas University.
The camp is free to area youth ages 6-14. Pre-registration for the camp will begin on-site at 8:30 a.m. that morning.
The camp will once more be hosted and conducted by the coaching staff and players of the 2022 Muleriders and Panthers baseball teams. It will feature special instruction by current St. Louis Cardinals catching coach Jamie Pogue, and former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher and 2011 World Series Champion Jason Motte.
The Magnolia A&P Commission, Albemarle Foundation, and Mulerider Athletics are co-sponsors of the camp once more, and a free St. Louis Cardinal themed "Strike Out Cancer" t-shirt will be given out to the first 150 registered campers.
"We at Mulerider Athletics are really excited to continue the partnership with the Magnolia A&P Commission and the Albemarle Foundation to offer this camp once more," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "What an awesome day for the youth in South Arkansas and the surrounding region. You get to come out and receive baseball instruction by not only Jamie and Jason, but also by the coaching staffs and players of Muleriders and Panthers baseball.
“As a parent who will have a child involved in the camp, I can't say thank-you enough to Coach Justin Pettigrew, Coach Bobby Beeson, Jamie, and Jason for this opportunity that they are giving to the kids in this area. I encourage the parents to bring the kids out to the camp and let them engage in an awesome experience that they will never forget."
Pogue, the Cardinals bullpen catcher/catchers coach since 2012, has ties with SAU and the surrounding community having played baseball for the Muleriders in his senior season of 1999.
In his lone year at Southern Arkansas, Pogue led the team in home runs (9), RBIs (61), slugging percentage (.643), runs scored (68), walks (39), and on-base percentage (.521). He was also second on the squad that year in batting average (.405), doubles (17), and hits (75) en route to being named All-Gulf South Conference First-Team and earning All-South Central Region accolades.
Pogue later signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals and was in their farm system until 2003. In his current role he has helped St. Louis claim the Central Division title four times and in 2013 he was instrumental in the Cardinals' run to the World Series.
Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2003 MLB First Year Player Draft, Motte played nine seasons in MLB after making his debut with St. Louis on September 3, 2008. His first six seasons were spent with the Cardinals (2008-2012, 2014), while his final three years of professional baseball included year-long stints with the Cubs (2015), the Rockies (2016) and the Braves (2017).
Motte pitched in 19 postseason games across seven different series including five games totaling 4.1 innings with a save (Game One) in the 2011 World Series. In the top of the ninth inning of game seven and with the Cardinals leading 6-2, Motte needed just 11 pitches to retire the Rangers' 6-7-8 hitters of Nelson Cruz, Mike Napoli and David Murphy to give St. Louis its 11th World Series title. For his career, Motte appeared in 444 games totaling 397.2 innings with 162 games finished. He recorded 60 saves, which included 42 in a dominant 2012 season, won 27 games, struck out 375 batters and finished with a career ERA of 3.30 which comprises three seasons of 55+ appearances and a sub-3 ERA.
Motte is fully invested in the fight against cancer as the Jason Motte Foundation, "Let's Strike Out Cancer," uses monies raised towards various research projects and programs all while providing comfort and care where there is a need for those affected, either directly or indirectly, by cancers of all kinds. CLICK HERE for more information on the Jason Motte Foundation and to make a donation.
In addition to the baseball skills aspect of the camp, the camp will also be a platform for the instructors to provide motivational talks with the campers about the importance of education and physical wellness. Pogue will also be conducting a Catching Clinic for ages 12-18 from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 16 at the Dawson Athletic Complex on the campus of SAU. The cost of the camp is $60 per camper and limited spots are available. To sign up for the Catching Clinic with Motte, email him at jamieandjeanne@yahoo.com to reserve a spot.