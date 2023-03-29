Magnolia Middle School was first in the girls’ division and second in boys’ competition at the Magnolia 7/8 Cub Relay held at Panther Stadium.
Top Magnolia girls performances through third place
Shot Put
1 -- DaKaylia Davis, 31-08.00
Discus
1 – Ariyah Brown, 76-00
2 – Nateyona Hunter, 72-05
3 – Drea Stanley, 71-00
Pole Vault
1 (tie) – Kelly Groguhe, 6-06.00
4x800 Meter Relay
2 – Magnolia “A”, Yaritza Arismendi, Jada Brown, Baylee Hudman, Arihanna Perry, 12:39.00
100 Meter Hurdles
1 – Aubrey Stewart, 16.40
4x200
2 – Magnolia “A”, Sommer Miller, Caleigh Hunter, Iteyona Wilson, Kennedy Davis, 1:55.77
1600 Meter Run
1 -- Baylee Hudman, 6:10.44
2 – Presley Hanson, 7:08.60
400 Meter Dash
2 – Ja’Rhiya Stevenson, 1:09.89
300 Meter Hurdles
3 – Kelly Groguhe, 57.28
800 Meter Run
1 – Baylee Hudman, 2:45.46
200 Meter Dash
2 (tie) – Caleigh Hunter, 28.97
4x400 Meter Relay
3 – Magnolia “A”, Cadasia Wright, Ja’Rhiya Stevenson, Amani Proctor, Madyson Brewer, 5:27.08
Team Rankings
1 – Magnolia, 185
2 – Arkansas High, 176
3 – Barton Junior High, 81
(7 others)
CLICK HERE to see complete girls results.
Top Magnolia boys performances through third place
High Jump
2 -- Dequaveon Weaver, 5-02.00
Long Jump
3 (tie) – Xavier Hildreth, 16-00.00
Shot Put
1 – Ramone Scarber, 38-06.00
Discus
1 -- Jakaden Grissom, 117-00
3 – Garrett O’Dell, 101-06
Pole Vault
1 – Wyatt Caldwell, 8-00.00
3 – Mason Browning, 7-06.00
4x800 Meter Relay
2 – Magnolia “A”, 11.-8.44
100 Meter Dash
3 (tie) – Jamaijha Marshall, 11.88
4x200 Meter Relay
1 – Magnolia “A”, 1:37.30
300 Meter Hurdles
3 -- Jamerious Brown, 48.36
200 Meter Dash
2 – Jay Willis, 24.86
Team Scores (17 events)
1 – Arkansas High, 159.62
2 – Magnolia, 143.12
3 – Camden Fairview, 116.25
(Nine other teams)
CLICK HERE to see complete boys results.