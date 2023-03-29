Cub Relay

Magnolia Middle School was first in the girls’ division and second in boys’ competition at the Magnolia 7/8 Cub Relay held at Panther Stadium.

Top Magnolia girls performances through third place

Shot Put

1 -- DaKaylia Davis, 31-08.00

Discus

1 – Ariyah Brown, 76-00

2 – Nateyona Hunter, 72-05

3 – Drea Stanley, 71-00

Pole Vault

1 (tie) – Kelly Groguhe, 6-06.00

4x800 Meter Relay

2 – Magnolia “A”, Yaritza Arismendi, Jada Brown, Baylee Hudman, Arihanna Perry, 12:39.00

100 Meter Hurdles

1 – Aubrey Stewart, 16.40

4x200

2 – Magnolia “A”, Sommer Miller, Caleigh Hunter, Iteyona Wilson, Kennedy Davis, 1:55.77

1600 Meter Run

1 -- Baylee Hudman, 6:10.44

2 – Presley Hanson, 7:08.60

400 Meter Dash

2 – Ja’Rhiya Stevenson, 1:09.89

300 Meter Hurdles

3 – Kelly Groguhe, 57.28

800 Meter Run

1 – Baylee Hudman, 2:45.46

200 Meter Dash

2 (tie) – Caleigh Hunter, 28.97

4x400 Meter Relay

3 – Magnolia “A”, Cadasia Wright, Ja’Rhiya Stevenson, Amani Proctor, Madyson Brewer, 5:27.08

Team Rankings

1 – Magnolia, 185

2 – Arkansas High, 176

3 – Barton Junior High, 81

(7 others)

CLICK HERE to see complete girls results.

Top Magnolia boys performances through third place

High Jump

2 -- Dequaveon Weaver, 5-02.00

Long Jump

3 (tie) – Xavier Hildreth, 16-00.00

Shot Put

1 – Ramone Scarber, 38-06.00

Discus

1 -- Jakaden Grissom, 117-00

3 – Garrett O’Dell, 101-06

Pole Vault

1 – Wyatt Caldwell, 8-00.00

3 – Mason Browning, 7-06.00

4x800 Meter Relay

2 – Magnolia “A”, 11.-8.44

100 Meter Dash

3 (tie) – Jamaijha Marshall, 11.88

4x200 Meter Relay

1 – Magnolia “A”, 1:37.30

300 Meter Hurdles

3 -- Jamerious Brown, 48.36

200 Meter Dash

2 – Jay Willis, 24.86

Team Scores (17 events)

1 – Arkansas High, 159.62

2 – Magnolia, 143.12

3 – Camden Fairview, 116.25

(Nine other teams)

CLICK HERE to see complete boys results.

 

