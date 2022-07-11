The Arkansas Activities Association has set football and volleyball championship dates.
For the first time, there will be a state championship game at noon on Friday, December 2 as the 2A football championship has moved up one week due to fewer teams competing. In the past, there had been an additional round of postseason play in 2A.
In addition, the 8-man state championship game will continue to be played on Thursday night, December 1.
All football championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
All volleyball championship matches will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Volleyball Championship Schedule
Saturday, October 29
11 a.m. – 2A Championship
1 p.m. – 3A Championship
3 p.m. – 4A Championship
5 p.m. – 5A Championship
7 p.m. – 6A Championship
Football Championship Schedule
Thursday, December 1
7 p.m. – 8-man Championship
Friday, December 2
12 p.m. – 2A Championship
6:30 p.m. – 7A Championship
Saturday, December 3
12 p.m. – 5A Championship
6:30 p.m. – 6A Championship
Saturday, December 10
12 p.m. – 4A Championship
6:30 p.m. – 3A Championship