Tickets will be sold online Thursday for the Magnolia Panthers football scrimmage in Jacksonville.
Freshmen teams will play at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity scrimmage age 6 p.m.
Jacksonville High School is selling tickets online only. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Magnolia’s first football game of the season will be at 7 p.m. Friday, August 27. The Panthers will play the Harrison Goblins at Searcy High School.
The Harrison game will be followed by a two-game non-conference home stand against Crossett on September 3, and Little Rock Christian on September 10.